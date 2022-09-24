Would Lula or Antipetismo? Traders torn between supporting or hating ex-president – ​​Money Times

the output of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) of Planalto Palace in Brasília was marked by a moment of market euphoria, with the Brazilian economy booming and dozens of foreign and national investors making their fortunes in the country.

At the time, Mohamed El-Erian, then CEO of influential management company Pimco, published what, in essence, was a love letter to the former president.

Lula’s administration had proved so successful that he could influence political leaders everywhere on the planet, allowing “hundreds of millions of people around the world” to benefit from his presidency.

“Generations of Brazilians will remember the popular president for far surpassing the most optimistic expectations of what Brazil could achieve,” he wrote.

But the decade that followed the end of PT’s government was a severe blow to his image and legacy. His successor was impeached, the economy tanked, poverty soared and a corruption scandal rocked the country, eventually putting Lula in prison for 580 days.

Now, as the researches put it in front of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in race for the presidencyinvestors are divided into two sides: traders who live in the country and hate Lula and foreigners who welcome his return.

Lula 3 goes to which side?

Foreigners, who invested in Brazilian markets in the early 2000s, reaped good results and the memory of that time makes them hopeful of the double-digit returns they achieved year after year in stocks and bonds.

Investors living in Brazil, who closely followed the “post-Lula hangover”, remember the figure of Lula in prison, the demonstrations and the difficult period in the economy.

“Foreigners certainly like Lula more than locals,” says Bruno Pandolfi, founding partner of SPX Capital, which has more than R$80 billion in assets under management.

The data, while not so categorical, also show a division: foreign investors added around R$70 billion to the Brazilian stock exchange this year through September 12, excluding entries for equity offerings,

Foreign investors were largely responsible for the soaring Ibovespa in April, when the index hit 120 thousand points. However, the flow did not sustain itself and fell again in May, leading the stock market to return to the level of 100 thousand points at the beginning of the year.

This helped offset heavy sales from the sites. Brazilian equity funds recorded outflows of R$55 billion in the first eight months of the year.

Bolsonaro’s unpredictability does not please investors and increases doubts about Lula

Bolsonaro’s comments on controversial issues make it difficult for investors to arrive in the country. The current president treated the pandemic caused by Covid-19 with jokes and criticism of science and models used in the world, criticized migration to the country and urged Brazilians to “use the riches that God has given us for the well-being of our population”. ” in an attempt to open up the Amazon rainforest to mining.

“Bolsonaro scares foreigners,” says Bruno Coutinho, co-founder and CEO of Mar Asset Management, based in Rio de Janeiro.

“Lula is the opposite”, concluded Coutinho, who, for a possible third term of Lula, defined as a strategy to buy liquid and high market value shares, which capture a large part of the money that foreigners pour into the market, as well as shares of consumption, which should benefit from Lula’s effort to increase family spending.

Emy Shayo, equity strategist at JPMorgan, sees it similarly. She puts retailers, especially supermarkets that cater to low-income Brazilians, at the top of her list for a scenario of more state intervention.

Pedro Jobim, chief economist at asset manager Legacy Capital, believes that the country’s medium-term economic growth prospects would deteriorate significantly under Lula’s administration.

The PT leader could accelerate the distribution of credit via state-owned banks and increase the size of the BNDES again — penalizing the country’s fiscal trajectory, according to Jobim.

“The agenda, the PT’s ideas, go against the reform agenda that has been carried out since the Temer government”, said Jobim. “Many people think it was just Dilma, but the disasters at the Abreu e Lima and BNDES refineries started during the Lula administration.”

*With information from Reuters and Bloomberg

Watch the full interview given by Henrique Meirelles to Money Times.

Henrique Meirelles spoke exclusively to Money Times. The former Minister of Finance in the Temer government and former president of the Central Bank during the Lula government spoke about the current moment of Brazilian economic policy, its challenges and possible solutions to fiscal risk. Check out the full interview of Meirelles to Money Times!

Follow Money Times on Instagram!

Connect with the market and have access to exclusive content about the news that enrich your day! Seven days a week and 24 hours a day, you will have access to the most important and commented topics of the moment. And even better, multimedia content with images, videos and a lot of interactivity, such as: the summary of the main news of the day in Minuto Money Times, Money Times Responds, in which our journalists answer questions about investments and market trends, lives and much more most…Click here and follow our profile now!