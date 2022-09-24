Yacht that belonged to the Egyptian king is on sale for R$ 10 million

A century-old yacht that once belonged to an Egyptian king is on sale for R$10 million (US$1.9 million) on Fraser Yatchs, a specialist in luxury boats.

Built in the Netherlands in 1921, the No. 6 Texel debuted in the North Sea in Europe at the end of the same year. For more than a decade, he circulated through the waters of the region.

At 33.5 meters in length, the luxury yacht has four cabins that accommodate up to seven people, as well as facilities for five crew members.

The vessel is built with a steel hull and wooden superstructure, and reaches a maximum speed of 22 km/h with the engines Scania.

In 1933, the boat was sold to a large US cotton entrepreneur and underwent a major renovation to become a luxury vessel.

In the following decade, the yacht was again sold. This time, the buyer was the former King Farouk of Egypt and Sudan, who named the boat “Fied el Bihar”.

Since the 2000s, the yacht has been with the current owner and uses the original name. The Atollvic Shipyard, in Spain, carried out another renovation of the vessel to modernize it. Currently, the boat has the flag of the United Kingdom.

See the pictures of the luxury yacht:

Image: Publicity/Fraser Yatchs

