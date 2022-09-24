Yogurt brand offers more than BRL 200,000 for those who accept to work in Iceland

Executive will also have to document their time exploring the Northern Lights, waterfalls, glaciers and other natural wonders of Iceland (Getty Creative)

Siggi’s, a dairy company that produces Icelandic-style yogurt, has opened a job vacancy that for many can be considered a real accomplishment: an executive position, four days a week, and the selected person will still receive $50,000 (or BRL 262 thousand) to move to Iceland.

In the job statement, the company wrote that “the past few years have encouraged people to redefine what they value most” and that “this culture shift is rooted in the idea of ​​freedom and flexibility. As a result, many are seeking a simpler, including moving out of big cities or prioritizing remote work”.

According to the portal insiderthe selected, who will serve as “Chief Simplicity Offi-skyr”, “create content for the company’s social media, suggest new yogurt flavors inspired by traditional Icelandic cuisine, and document their time exploring the Northern Lights, waterfalls , glaciers and other natural wonders of Iceland”.

To apply for the post, applicants must have a valid passport, good writing and photography skills and “a desire to live a simple life”.

dream job

Deel, an international employee hiring company, is looking for a worker for the “social media nomad” job. The employee will have to travel in a furnished van to live in Australia and New Zealand for six months, creating tourist content about the destinations they will visit and sharing their daily lives as a digital nomad.

To improve, in addition to getting a fully equipped van for your use and having your travel costs, meals, fuel, parking, visas and transfers paid for, the professional traveler will receive a monthly salary of US$ 3,400 (approximately R$ 17,000). .

However, not everyone can apply. The opportunity is intended for professionals with more than three years of experience as content creators for social networks or brand ambassadors, and it is necessary to know how to write and speak in English. As the professional will live in a van, it is also necessary to have a driver’s license valid until October 2023 and a valid passport.