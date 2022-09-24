You have the rare coin that is worth R$ 2 million

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

collectors of rare coins are always looking for more unusual specimens. Usually, the most expensive items follow the supply criterion, that is, the amount of emissions. The fewer options available, the greater its value. This is especially true if the metal is precious.

Given this, you can become a millionaire by buying unknown coins in a bazaar or other places. Also, if someone gains an inheritance, they can find something worth millions of reais.

Which Brazilian currency is worth more than R$2 million?

The coin that has a million dollar value is called “Coronation Piece“. It was manufactured in 1822, when Dom Pedro I received the title of Emperor of Brazil. Made of gold, the item honored the independence of Brazil and represented a historic achievement in the organization of politics.

However, Zeferino Ferrez, responsible for the art developed on the coin, did not live up to the expectations of the royal family. Because of this, only 64 coins were produced at the Casa da Moeda do Rio de Janeiro.

How was this item sold?

In an auction held in 2014, a total of U$ 499,375, equivalent to R$ 2.37 million reais, was paid for the piece. The value was raised based on the rarity of the coin. Furthermore, it was considered to be made of gold, with a face value of 6,400 réis. After the event, of the 64 examples created in 1822, only 16 pieces remained.

Most wanted rare coins

A very popular collector is one who collects coins from other countries or his own. There are also rare coin collectors, who pay large amounts to own certain items.

So, in addition to “Perna de Pau” coin of R$ 1 (worth approximately R$ 8,000), there are other specimens that are highly sought after by collectors. Check out some examples below:

Reverse inverted coins;

commemorative coins;

1999 5 cent coin;

1999 10 cent coin;

1995 25 cent coin;

2012 50 cent coin.

