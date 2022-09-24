Young man is beaten with a club to the head after an argument with Bolsonaro supporter in RJ

A 19-year-old girl was assaulted by a supporter of Jair Bolsonaro this Friday, the 23rd, in the city of Angra dos Reis, in Rio de Janeiro. The complaint was made by the victim’s sister, who was also at the scene of the argument. According to the report, the aggressor used a piece of wood to hit Estefane de Oliveira Laudano.

According to the 166th Police Station of Angra dos Reis, all those involved have already testified. The author was charged with bodily harm and the case was referred to the Special Criminal Court (Jecrim).

The confusion would have started after political disagreement. “We were in a bar with friends and we commented on a colleague’s post that said ‘My flag is green and yellow. My vote is 13′. I thought it was funny and I commented out loud that I didn’t have a bolsonarista friend,” he said. Esther de Oliveira Laudano, the victim’s sister. According to her, after hearing the comment, another bar goer approached the group and shouted words of support for Bolsonaro. “We kept talking and we ignored him, but he followed through with the teasing,” he added.

According to Esther’s account, the man would have insisted on insults and offenses against her and her sister. “The owner of the bar asked him to leave because she was causing an unnecessary stir in the place,” she explains. The young woman adds that the man even walked away, but returned a short time later with a piece of wood and saying that they “would be beaten like a man”. “My sister was wearing a wig. He took her out, threw her on the floor, grabbed her arms and hit her with the wood,” recalls Esther.

Estéfane de Oliveira was hit in the head. The sister says that she even advanced on the aggressor and threw punches at him, but stopped when she saw the bloody youngest. The victim was taken to a hospital near the bar, in the central region of Angra dos Reis. At the unit, she needed seven stitches in her head. Now, she has been discharged and is recovering at home.

Soon after the confusion, the sister went to the 166th Police Station of Angra dos Reis to make the complaint. She says that the police patrolled the area and managed to arrest the suspect in the assault. “The residents themselves held him in the street”, explains Esther. The man was taken to the police station for appropriate procedures. /COLLABORATED JESSICA BRASIL SKROCH