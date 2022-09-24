Zeca Pagodinho refuses to take a picture with a fan in a mall in RJ: ‘Sometime like this?’







Zeca Pagodinho Photo: www.instagram.com/zecapagodinho / Flipar

Zeca Pagodinho refused to take a picture with fan Gustavo Correa this Thursday, 22, in a mall in Rio de Janeiro. The moment was filmed and published by the young man and ended up reverberating on social media, generating criticism of the singer.

The fan was walking through the establishment and filmed when he asked to take a picture with Zeca. “F***, my friend, can I take a picture with you?”, asked the boy. The sambista then says: “Ah, wait a minute? One of these times?”, and continues walking.

“What the hell, man! Zeca ignored me, compadre”, says the young man afterwards.

Despite the repercussion, Gustavo said he was not hurt and even laughed at the situation. He also joked that the sambista could have a hangover and stated that he made the video more for entertainment and to know how the singer would react.

“I’m tied to him, I’m a big fan and I really understand his part”, he says. “Guys, let’s face it. He must have a hangover. It’s almost eleven in the morning and people asking to take a picture with the guy. Big hangover”, he adds, in a joking tone.

