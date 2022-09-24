Zilu Godói vents and says if he would welcome Zezé to his home

Zilu Godói decided to vent when talking about his personal life and shocked

Zilu Godói is usually very present on social networks and this time he decided to surprise his followers by opening a question box on Instagram. The socialite ended up talking about several subjects, including plans to return to live in Brazil.

Right away, the mother of Wanessa, Camilla and Igor made a point of letting it slip that she misses living in her country of origin and that she wants to. In addition, Zilu Godói ended up being questioned, again, about Zezé Di Camargo and was shocked by her answer.

“Would you welcome Zezé to your house?”, asked an internet user. “As the father of my children, yes,” he explained. “Do you want to answer all the untruths that are said about you?”, asked another. “Yes, but silence is also an answer. After all, time always brings truths,” she said.

The famous was still asked about cheating and stated that she never cheated. In addition, Zilu Godói confirmed that she has a relationship with Lucieli Di Camargo and Denílson and with Luciano and his wife, Flávia Fonseca. Even with Zezé’s separation, she remained close to her brothers-in-law.

FOOT SURGERY

Zilu commented to the fans, this Thursday (22), that he had the operation in Miami, in the United States, where he currently lives. Fans were worried to see her with her feet bandaged and asked, through a box of questions, what had happened.

For those who don’t know, a bunion is considered a bone swelling that forms in the joint located at the base of the big toe. The problem that happened with Zilu causes symptoms such as pain, numbness in the region and a lot of burning. The beauty even stated that she was having trouble wearing some types of shoes:

“I had two bunions, which were causing me a lot of harm to wear sneakers, closed shoes. So, I came here and operated on both feet at once,” said the businesswoman. Zezé’s ex-wife also revealed that because of her health condition, she was not driving, so she took the opportunity to get her nails and hair done at home.