Zoo worker ‘mounts’ crocodile and is attacked by animal in front of visitors – News

An employee at Crocodile Creek, a kind of zoo, was attacked by a crocodile while putting on an animal show for tourists. The 68-year-old man was bitten while sitting on the crocodile’s back, leaving park visitors in shock.

The day-to-day of zookeeper Sean Le Clus is anything but ordinary, as he deals with large crocodiles at the place where he works, in the province of KwaZulu Natal, South Africa.

On September 10, Sean was in the cage with Hannibal, the crocodile in his care for over 30 years, and the female July. In that part of the show, the caretaker sits on the male’s back and lightly pats the animal’s head, as if petting him. Sean still calls him “good boy”.





At that moment, July turns to bite the employee, who placed a large branch in front of her mouth, avoiding taking a bite from the female. To defend himself, Sean also gets up off the male and stands on the other side of the animal, using it as a shield.

What he didn’t expect was that Hannibal would bite him too. But unlike July, he managed to hit the caregiver. After being bitten on the thigh by the nearly 5-meter predator, Sean manages to break free and walk away from the animals as quickly as possible.

This isn’t the first time Sean has been bitten. In a previous attack, he limped for 11 months from a leg wound. “If a crocodile catches you, it’s game over,” he said.





The tourists present at the scene screamed at the sudden bite taken by the employee. Despite the scare, he survived. A spokesperson for Crocodile Creek told The South African newspaper about the accident: “Sean had two big teeth holes in him, but he sewed them up and was back to work within 20 minutes,” he said.

In the comment, he also pointed out that, even after the long years of relationship with Hannibal, this was the first time that the animal attacked the employee.





“It was the first time Hannibal had bitten a handler, and that was because the female approached him, and she can be very aggressive. Sean was watching the female, and Hannibal just reminded him that he was there — if it was a proper bite. , it would have been really bad. It’s like any job — there’s always a chance of injury,” the spokesperson explained.



