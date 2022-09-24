Zuckerberg leaves the world’s 10 richest list after losing $70 billion







Mark Zuckerberg Photo: REUTERS, Erin Scott / BM&C News

This week, Meta CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg plummeted 14 spots on the list of the world’s richest people, according to a Bloomberg Billionaires Index survey.

Now, Mark ranks 20th on the list of the richest people in the world with a total net worth of $55.3 billion. With the sharp decline in Meta’s share price, the businessman lost US$ 70.2 billion in the accumulated result for the year this Monday (19).

It is important to highlight that, due to the slowdown in the economy, last year the shares of the technology sector lost a lot of value. However, the paper wealth of many big techs is linked to the huge stakes they still hold in the companies they founded.

In this context, Zuckerberg’s fortune peaked at around $140 billion in September 2021. In October of last year, the entrepreneur announced the rebranding of Facebook as Meta to highlight his shift towards the “metaverse”.

Thus, the wealth of Meta’s CEO began to decline. The following year, in February, the company’s shares dropped 23% after unexpected expenses led to a decline in fourth-quarter profit.

