4 tips to increase your credit card limit

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The credit card, if used well, can be something of great help in everyday life. But is the limit that the bank makes available to you sufficient to cover your expenses and needs? Check out 4 fundamental tips to increase your card limit.

How is a credit card limit set?

The credit card is basically a loan with a short payment period made by banks and financial institutions. With it, it is possible for your purchases to be installments.

The threshold received is defined by the degree of trust the bank or financial institution has in you. Characteristics such as a clean name, steady salary and a good payment history are some of the main factors that define this credibility.

1 – Keep your data up to date

As simple as it may seem, this is one of the main factors that regulate your limit. It is necessary that you are always updating your income by sending a paycheck or billing statement, for example.

In this way, the bank will see that the amount in the document is greater than its limit and the chances of it suffering an increase become greater.

2 – Avoid delaying or splitting invoices

It is important to pay the full amount of your invoices, preferably before the due date. Unforeseen events can happen, so there is an option to pay the invoice in installments, but avoid using it if it is not your last option. By making the payment on time and avoiding payment in installments, you show that you use your card responsibly.

3 – Spend more

Maximizing credit card spending is important to demonstrate that your limit is not enough for your needs. Even small day-to-day expenses contribute to this.

Even if you have the amount you want to spend on debit, go to credit and, in your bank’s application, forward the amount spent on the invoice.

4 – Keep the name clean

Even if you always keep your credit card payments up to date, it’s critical that you do the same with other expenses.

With the name “dirty” for some pending payment, it becomes more difficult for the institution to approve a limit increase. After all, she will verify the origin of her CPF in the credit protection agencies before taking any action.

Image: @Wayhomestudio / Freepik