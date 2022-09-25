Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Bradesco is one of the most traditional banks in Brazil and one of the most common among Brazilians, so its credit card catalog is vast. Discover, now, 5 good credit cards from Bradesco.

1 – Bradesco Elo Nanquim Diners Club Card

Elo Nanquim Diners Club is the ideal Bradesco credit card for those looking for exclusive benefits, such as 3.3 points for every dollar spent.

The card also offers half-price tickets at all theaters in the Bradesco network, travel assistance, 24-hour concierge, international travel chip and Bradesco Cartão Lounge VIP lounges, among other benefits.

Its annuity is 12x of R$105.00 and the revolving interest is 10.65% per month.

2 – Bradesco Prime Mastercard Black Card

Prime Mastercard Black is a Bradesco credit card that has one of the most prestigious brands in the financial market. Mastercard Black guarantees 1.8 points per dollar spent on its rewards program, 50% off annual fees for additional cards, and a personalized concierge service.

The annual fee for this card is 12 installments of R$99.00 and the revolving interest is up to 10.29% per month.

3 – Bradesco Prime Visa Infinite Card

Prime Visa Infinite is a Bradesco credit card ideal for those who enjoy cinema and theater, as with it the customer guarantees a 50% discount at Cinemark cinemas and Bradesco theaters.

The card also has other benefits, such as participation in the Livelo and Vai de Visa reward programs, discounts at partner stores, international coverage and travel assistance, among others.

Its annuity is 12x of R$ 83.00, the revolving interest is a maximum of 13.31% am and the invoice installment has interest of up to 8.38% am

4 – Bradesco The Platinum Card

The Platinum Card is an American Express credit card issued here in Brazil by Bradesco and Santander banks. Its main advantage is the lack of a credit limit.

The card also has unlimited access to The Centurion Lounge VIP lounges around the world, exclusive benefits at hotels, resorts and restaurants, travel assistance, 2.2 points in the rewards program, cabin upgrade and discounts at partner stores, among others. other advantages.

Its annuity is 12x of R$ 116.66 and the revolving interest is a maximum of 10.65% per month.

5 – Bradesco Smiles Visa Platinum Card

Smiles Visa Platinum is a Bradesco card aimed at those seeking to accumulate miles, as 2 miles are awarded for every dollar spent.

The card also offers 15,000 miles at the time of purchase, international coverage, travel assistance, priority boarding on GOL trips and discounts at partner stores, among other benefits.

Its annuity is 4x of R$ 144.00 and the revolving interest is up to 14.29% am

