6 Things Old Video Games Had And Didn’t Miss Much | Games

The old video games were very different from the technological consoles we know today. Wired controls, Memory Cards and sensitive cartridges were part of the daily life of gamers, however, they became technologies far from current standards. Unlike the most modern versions, Super Nintendo, Mega Drive, Nintendo 64, PlayStation 2 (PS2) and even the Xbox 360 are not practical, despite being very nostalgic. That’s because, regardless of this factor, they marked entire generations with their games. Remember, in the following list, some of these features and see why they were not missed.

🎮 Seven things from old video games gamers miss the most

2 of 7 “Old school” video games such as the Super Nintendo were greatly missed, but not all — Photo: Disclosure/Pexels The “old school” video games like the Super Nintendo left a lot of nostalgia, but not all — Photo: Disclosure/Pexels

👉 Can I run PS2 emulator on PC? See the TechTudo Forum

In the past, games were sold on gigantic tapes or cartridges. It still exists, somehow – physical Nintendo Switch games are sold in a “cartridge” format. But, definitely, this is a more evolved version, with high portability and that doesn’t cause a headache in relation to the space it occupies.

At Nintendinho, for example, the tapes were huge. Some models, like the Amiga, used K7 cartridges, which aren’t even made today. Today, games are stored on high-capacity discs and, in many cases, they only exist in digital format – thanks to the distribution and sale offered by the Internet.

3 of 7 Cartridges were common in the 1980s and 1990s, but lost strength with the arrival of CDs and DVDs — Photo: Disclosure/Daftmike Cartridges were common in the 1980s and 1990s, but lost strength with the arrival of CDs and DVDs — Photo: Disclosure/Daftmike

Today, wireless controls are an industry standard, which means that all new video games are released with joysticks that use Bluetooth or infrared connections. But decades ago, only wired controllers existed – and their length used to be quite extensive. Only those who lived at the time know the fear of someone passing by, tripping and taking the device with them, pulling the wire with their leg.

It is worth mentioning, however, that more ‘retro’ control models can still be purchased as an option. Because it was a common practice until the PlayStation 2, GameCube and Xbox generation, there are still many gamers who, despite the dangers, enjoy the experience.

4 out of 7 Xbox 360 controllers still work wired; in this generation, the wireless standard began to enter the scene — Photo: Disclosure/Xbox Xbox 360 controllers still worked wired; in this generation, the wireless standard began to enter the scene — Photo: Disclosure/Xbox

Who doesn’t remember the famous Memory Cards of the PSOne, GameCube and PS2? For those who don’t know, these were memory cards – with almost no storage capacity – that were used to save players’ progress in various games. It was a common practice on consoles that used CD or DVD, as it was not possible to overwrite the data saved on these media.

In devices like the Nintendo 64 or Super Nintendo, for example, the progress data was recorded on the cartridge itself. Fortunately, memory cards fell out of favor with the popularization of internal storage in consoles, which took hold from the PlayStation 3 (PS3) and Xbox 360 onwards.

5 out of 7 Early PlayStation required Memory Card to save game progress. On PS2, they had up to 128 MB of memory — Photo: Disclosure/Sony Early PlayStations required Memory Card to save progress in games. On PS2, they had up to 128 MB of memory — Photo: Disclosure/Sony

4. No Internet (and online multiplayer)

Contrary to what many people think, the Internet did not appear in the 2000s and, therefore, it was present in video games even before that period. The Super Nintendo, for example, received an accessory called Satellaview, in 1995, which connected it to the network to have access to exclusive games. In Brazil, in 1996, there was Mega Net, the Mega Drive, which allowed players to access the Internet to, for example, check bank balance. But surely online multiplayer, which is the main attraction of current connections, was far from happening.

Multiplayer via network on PCs was already common, but only from the generation of PS3, Xbox 360 and Nintendo Wii there was a great increase in this sense. Today, it is very difficult to imagine a shooter, for example, that does not have an online component, whether on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 (PS5) or even on Nintendo Switch.

6 of 7 Mega Net existed in the 1990s, but it was not used to play online as it is today — Photo: Disclosure/Tec Toy Mega Net existed in the 1990s, but it was not used to play online as it is today — Photo: Disclosure/Tec Toy

5. Own cables and connections

Yes, it’s true that cables and connections still exist, but the situation has evolved a lot over the decades. To connect to the Internet, for example, they are no longer necessary since the Wi-Fi connection was increased. The most significant improvement, however, happens when connecting to the TV, via an HDMI cable for sound and video. Old consoles called for composite or component video cables that weren’t always easy to find. If we go back even further, with Atari, Master System or Nintendinho, the connection was made through a converter box, or switchwhich often have bad contact problems, and are difficult to fix.

Another problem was related to the specific entries of each brand on the consoles. The GameCube had a connector pattern for its controls that was completely different from those used on the PlayStation models, which were also different from the Xbox, for example. Currently, all of this has defaulted to USB or USB-C, regardless of manufacturer.

7 of 7 RCA cables were common in old video games. Today, the HDMI connection is the most used — Photo: Tainah Tavares/TechTudo RCA cables were common in old video games. Today, the HDMI connection is the most used — Photo: Tainah Tavares/TechTudo

Bought the console imported from Europe, but the game you had was bought in Japan? You probably got it wrong. This was the reality of almost all consoles and portables of the past, which had the famous “region lock”. This was a feature made on purpose by the manufacturers in order to protect the domestic market of certain countries, or even because of the licensing of games at the time, which was not valid for everyone. The locks were made by software or even hardware, with cartridges in different formats.