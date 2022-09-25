Actions to combat AIDS, access to health care for the transgender population and mental health care are part of the goals of the main candidates for the government of Roraima – Agência AIDS

The electoral race in Roraima has Antônio Denarium (PP) at the head of the dispute for the state government with 50% of the voting intentions; candidate Teresa Surita (MDB) leads the vice-leadership with 37%, followed by Fábio Almeida (PSOL) who obtain less than 1% of the preference.

Roraima is the least populous state in Brazil and also the one with the lowest population density.

Representing 0.15% of the national GDP, the Gross Domestic Product of Roraima is also the lowest when compared to the other 27 federative units.

The population of Roraimense is around 652,713 inhabitants and has 366,240 voters able to vote in these 2022 elections, being the smallest electorate in Brazil, according to data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

In Roraima there are a large number of Venezuelans living in the territory, in the capital Boa Vista alone there are about 32 thousand of them. This population is subjected to various social problems, such as unemployment.

There, the prevalence of HIV/AIDS occurs among men, they hold more than 71% of the total cases.

To close the Aids Agency’s 2022 Elections special, we selected some health proposals from the main candidates for the government of Roraima in the electoral game.

Antonio Denarium (PP)



Antônio Denarim is the current governor of Roraima. According to an Ipec survey, 43% of Roraima people rate their government as good or great, against 19% who disapprove of it.

Its 2023-2026 plan does not provide details for the effectiveness of health proposals, in topics, the document summarizes ideas such as:

Completing the works at LAFRON (Frontier laboratory) in Pacaraima; Novo Cosme e Silva with changes in the structure that will expand the services offered; Creation of the Trauma Hospital as a unit specialized in the care of accident victims; creation of the Hemodialysis Center to care for patients with chronic kidney disease.

In addition, it promises Completion of the construction of the Radiotherapy Center, in order to prevent more sick people from migrating to another state for treatment.

The candidate wants to build the first Smart Therapeutic City for the institutionalization of people with chemical dependence and the Psychiatric Clinic of Roraima focused on the treatment of people living with mental illness, depression, anxiety and other psychosomatic disorders.

The word aids was not mentioned in the document.

Check out the government plan in full: 5_1659553348305.pdf (tse.jus.br)

Teresa Surita (MDB)

Candidate Teresa Surita, who registered her candidacy for the MDB party, presented her government plan to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) where she points out 19 priorities for a possible management, some of them are: End corruption in state health management; guarantee a dignified treatment to health professionals, patients and their families; ensure that the state’s health units offer working conditions and quality care; realign and make the HGR a state management model, promoting humanized care, modernization of the means of communication and access to services and improvement in the screening of the population.

Teresa wants to modernize the facilities and equipment of state hospitals; expanding the offer of services, specialties, care and equipment at the HGR and other public hospitals, is also committed to ensuring that the hospital in Rorainópolis works properly and with quality and ensuring that the maternity hospital provides a humanized and high-level service.

Strengthening the SUS, training and qualifying health workers are also promises.

Response to HIV/AIDS did not appear among the priorities.

Check out the government plan in full: Microsoft Word – Teresa Roraima Much Better Government Plan.docx (tse.jus.br)

Fabio Almeida (PSOL)

Public policies designed by Fábio Almeida focused on the health area range from: implementing regionalized secondary and tertiary care services in the first 24 months of government; to expand the maternal-infant beds in Boa Vista and Rorainópolis; create emergency services in Boa Vista; create the State Basic Care Floor to strengthen these services in the municipalities; create the State Pharmaceutical Assistance Floor to support municipalities; create the program of natural remedies regulated by the SUS to guarantee job creation and income distribution; create the State Foundation for Health Surveillance and Education, to strengthen epidemiological, sanitary and environmental surveillance actions; and define the Career Plan, Positions and Salaries of health workers; guarantee state incentives for community health agents and endemic agents; guarantee access to the SUS to the transgender community, as determined by ordinance 2836/2011; implement the stork network to expand care for women and children throughout their development process, among other goals.

For the fight against AIDS, if elected, Fábio Almeida guarantees to expand STD/AIDS actions to reduce the incidence of these diseases.

Check out the government plan in full: 5_1659732657266.pdf (tse.jus.br)

