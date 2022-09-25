Actress fought with her mother at home and stabbed her to death

The actress said she acted in self-defense, but was contradicted by the police.

A devastating news involving a famous and beloved actress, took everyone by surprise and generated a lot of commotion. It turns out that in 2019, the news came out that Mollie Fitzgerald, an artist worldwide known for her participation in ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’, in 2011, killed her own mother.

The movie star, in turn, told TMZ that he killed his mother, Patricia Fitzgerald, in self-defense. According to the publication, the stabbing attacks came from the star’s mother. The actress said that at two they fought and she ended up being injured more than once with the sharp object, however, she managed to disarm the familiar and stabbed her four times in the back.

After the call, the authorities arrived at the scene and found the actress’s mother lifeless. Police confirmed that Mollie Fitzgerald had wounds on her hands and a bite mark on her left arm, however, the autopsy on Patricia Fitzgerald’s body showed the opposite of the version exposed by the alleged victim.

OPPOSITE VERSIONS

Therefore, the authorities concluded that it was Patricia who was defending herself against her daughter, as the doctors who took care of the deceased’s body found marks on her hands that they classify as ‘defense wounds’.

It should be noted that one of the cuts almost tore off the thumb of one of the actress’s mother’s hands. The victim had injuries to her face, lips and neck. The coroner said, “No injuries were found consistent with the version that Patricia was in control of the situation or in possession of the weapon.”

After being convicted, the actress was deemed psychologically unfit for trial and was eventually referred to a psychiatric hospital.