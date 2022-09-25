After another breakup between Maiara and Fernando Zor, Maraisa doesn’t shut up and vents: “Failed relationship…”

After one more break between Maiara and the country singer Fernando Zor, Maraisa decided to use social networks this Saturday (24) to make an outburst that gained great repercussion. The post was understood by internet users as a position regarding the end of the relationship of the sister with Fernando.

The artist said that people have a habit of trying to save a relationship in decadence, but that doesn’t always happen: “There is nothing more liberating than speaking the word ‘b#[email protected]’! When we are in a failed relationship, we have a ridiculous habit of wanting to save it in every way… Because nobody wants to fail”, he said.

The singer also said that it is necessary that there is dedication of both parties in the relationship: “For a relationship to work, reciprocity is needed, and when the person is not with you, is not dedicated at the same level, try reaching out to her and saying: You are being a ‘B#[email protected]’ within this relationship! And you’ll see how liberating it is,” she concluded.

Maraisa has been single since January 2021, when she ended her relationship that lasted about three months with a doctor. Therefore, netizens pointed out that the message would have been directed to Fernando Zor, who recently announced that he had separated from Maiara: “This is true. Fernando she doesn’t value her sister, and that makes it difficult,” wrote a fan. “Better alone than poorly accompanied. Now at least the Maiara is free from Fernando“said another follower.