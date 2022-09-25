Angelica and Huck have a dream birthday party for their daughter

Angelica and Luciano Huck celebrate their daughter’s birthday with a dream party

the couple of presenters Angelica and Luciano Huck celebrated their youngest daughter’s birthday with a dream party. Celebrities have been together for approximately 18 years. Together they have three children. In addition to the youngest daughter, Eva will turn 10 next Sunday, September 25th. The firstborn, Joaquim, is 17 years old. The middle child, Benício, is 14 years old.

The girl’s famous dads are usually quite discreet in their personal life. However, from time to time, the couple shares special moments with their heirs. Recently, Eva caught the attention of fans by being clicked with two friends at a festival.

The little girl Sofia, sole heir of the actors Cauã Reymond and Grazi Massafera, and Helena, daughter of presenter Rodrigo Faro and model Vera Viel. On the occasion, the trio took the opportunity to enjoy the closing night of one of the most famous festivals in the world, the Rock in Rio.

This Friday night (23), Angelica and Huck anticipated their daughter’s 10th birthday celebration with a big party. The place chosen was the luxurious buffet, located in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio de Janeiro.

The celebration was themed Broadway and featured several quotes from the famous theaters of New York City, United States. The place still had many references to the popstar Michael Jackson.

The little girl Eva posed smiling for the photos wearing a beautiful sparkly dress in lilac. In addition to appearing with a tiara in her hair with the same colors as the beautiful outfit.

The lavish party was attended by family and famous friends of the couple. The actress Thank you Massafera he even showed details of the party’s decoration on his social networks.

Actress Juliana Silveira, who was also present at the place, published some clicks alongside Angelica. She even made a point of showing a 360 video and tagging the profiles of the presenter and the commander of Domingão with Huck.

Tell us what you think!