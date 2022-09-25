Atltico players, technical commission and board visit Arena MRV

photo: Divulgao/Paulo Braz (Atltico’s CFO) Atltico Delegation at MRV Arena

The Atlético squad had a different day this Saturday morning. Players, the technical committee and the board visited an NGO and, soon after, went to Arena MRV, the future home of Galo in the Califrnia neighborhood of Belo Horizonte.

Photos of Atltico players at Arena MRV This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico This Saturday morning (September 24), players, the coaching staff and the board of Atlético visited the works at Arena MRV, the future home of Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico

The first stop for the athletics delegation was the Caminhos para Jesus Assistance Center, a non-profit social assistance institution with the aim of providing care and support to people (children, adolescents, adults and the elderly) who are socially, financially and family members in need.

Following, the group headed to Arena MRV. “It’s already here! Union, belonging to an audacious project and certainty of a great future. Players, technical commission and board visit @arenamrv, stage of our best dreams. Welcome to our home! Here Galo!”, he published. the mining club on social networks.