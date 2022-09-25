Barroso reinstates mandate of councilor Renato Freitas, from Curitiba

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), reinstated the councilor’s mandate Renato Freitas (PT), from Curitiba, impeached by the Chamber of Curitiba after an ethical process that concluded that he disturbed religious worship and held a political demonstration inside the Rosário Church in protest against racism on February 5.

The decision is preliminary (provisional) and also restores the eligibility condition to Freitas, who is a candidate for state deputy.

In the Complaint, the councilor states that the cassation process lasted more than 90 days, the maximum period provided for in the legislation (Decree-Law 201/1967, article 5, VII). He reports that the TJ-PR maintained the act of cassation because the Code of Ethics and Parliamentary Decorum of the City Council provides for the extension of the duration of the process.

Freitas argues that the decisions of the TJ-PR disregarded the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court (Binding Precedent 46), according to which “the definition of crimes of responsibility and the establishment of the respective rules of procedure and judgment are the exclusive legislative competence of the Union”. He also points out that the maintenance of the decisions would imply serious and irreparable damage, since in addition to subtracting the mandate, it would result in the rejection of the registration of his candidacy for state deputy.

In the decision, Barroso considered the claim that the cassation process must be disciplined by federal and not local rule, which limits the duration of the procedure to 90 calendar days. He stressed that the legal guarantees of the process of removal from office aim to protect not only the individual right of parliamentarians, but, above all, the democratic principle. “With respect to the popular vote, such punishment must result from a procedure that strictly observes legal requirements,” he said.

But Barroso also analyzed the merits of the decision of the plenary of the Municipal Chamber of Curitiba, stating that the punishment of Freitas “impaired the restriction of the fundamental right to freedom of expression of the parliamentarian, exercised in defense of a vulnerable group, subjected to constant episodes of violence”. .

Barroso stated, in his decision, that “even without anticipating judgments, it is impossible to dissociate the cancellation of the mandate from the backdrop of the structural racism of Brazilian society”. According to him, “this dysfunction, linked to colonialism and enslavement in its origin, manifests itself not only in situations of direct or intentional discrimination, but also in the inequality of opportunities and the disparity in the treatment of the black population”. In the order, the minister mentions that “in the situation examined here, and perhaps not by chance, the peaceful protest in favor of black lives, made by the complaining councilor inside the church, motivated the first removal from office in the history of the Municipality of Curitiba” .

Freitas’ lawyer, Guilherme Gonçalves, commented on the decision. “The summary of this decision is that we never lost hope. We knew that, at some point, this injustice would be corrected. in each Brazilian municipality. But the most important, beautiful and innovative thing was the recognition that the punished act was a legitimate act of political leadership by a person who was discriminated against in favor of his black brothers and sisters who were also persecuted and discriminated against. The decision does not only recognize illegality The decision recognizes the inexistence of any breach of decorum of this boy who dares to overcome social apartheid, is uncomfortable for what he is and does, but represents a portion that makes no sense to stay out of the Brazilian political debate”.