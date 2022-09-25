Barroso reinstates mandate of councilor Renato Freitas, from Curitiba

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), reinstated the councilor’s mandate Renato Freitas (PT), from Curitiba, impeached by the Chamber of Curitiba after an ethical process that concluded that he disturbed religious worship and held a political demonstration inside the Rosário Church in protest against racism on February 5.
The decision is preliminary (provisional) and also restores the eligibility condition to Freitas, who is a candidate for state deputy.
In the Complaint, the councilor states that the cassation process lasted more than 90 days, the maximum period provided for in the legislation (Decree-Law 201/1967, article 5, VII). He reports that the TJ-PR maintained the act of cassation because the Code of Ethics and Parliamentary Decorum of the City Council provides for the extension of the duration of the process.
Freitas argues that the decisions of the TJ-PR disregarded the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court (Binding Precedent 46), according to which “the definition of crimes of responsibility and the establishment of the respective rules of procedure and judgment are the exclusive legislative competence of the Union”. He also points out that the maintenance of the decisions would imply serious and irreparable damage, since in addition to subtracting the mandate, it would result in the rejection of the registration of his candidacy for state deputy.
In the decision, Barroso considered the claim that the cassation process must be disciplined by federal and not local rule, which limits the duration of the procedure to 90 calendar days. He stressed that the legal guarantees of the process of removal from office aim to protect not only the individual right of parliamentarians, but, above all, the democratic principle. “With respect to the popular vote, such punishment must result from a procedure that strictly observes legal requirements,” he said.
But Barroso also analyzed the merits of the decision of the plenary of the Municipal Chamber of Curitiba, stating that the punishment of Freitas “impaired the restriction of the fundamental right to freedom of expression of the parliamentarian, exercised in defense of a vulnerable group, subjected to constant episodes of violence”. .
Barroso stated, in his decision, that “even without anticipating judgments, it is impossible to dissociate the cancellation of the mandate from the backdrop of the structural racism of Brazilian society”. According to him, “this dysfunction, linked to colonialism and enslavement in its origin, manifests itself not only in situations of direct or intentional discrimination, but also in the inequality of opportunities and the disparity in the treatment of the black population”. In the order, the minister mentions that “in the situation examined here, and perhaps not by chance, the peaceful protest in favor of black lives, made by the complaining councilor inside the church, motivated the first removal from office in the history of the Municipality of Curitiba” .
Freitas’ lawyer, Guilherme Gonçalves, commented on the decision. “The summary of this decision is that we never lost hope. We knew that, at some point, this injustice would be corrected. in each Brazilian municipality. But the most important, beautiful and innovative thing was the recognition that the punished act was a legitimate act of political leadership by a person who was discriminated against in favor of his black brothers and sisters who were also persecuted and discriminated against. The decision does not only recognize illegality The decision recognizes the inexistence of any breach of decorum of this boy who dares to overcome social apartheid, is uncomfortable for what he is and does, but represents a portion that makes no sense to stay out of the Brazilian political debate”.
Check the timeline of the Renato Freitas case
February 5th
During protests against racism, in repudiation of the murder of Congolese Moïse Kabagambe and Durval Teófilo Filho, in front of Igreja do Rosário, in the Historic Center of Curitiba, protesters invade the church and Renato Freitas speaks inside the religious temple.
february 7th
Councilors Éder Borges (PSD), Pier Petruziello (PTB) and Pastor Marciano Alves (Republicans) filed representations for breach of decorum against Renato Freitas, after PT participated in the protest inside the church.
february 9
During the plenary session of the Chamber, the councilor spoke publicly for the first time, apologizing “to the people who felt deeply offended” by the situation.
February, 10th
Board of Directors of the Chamber admits representations against Freitas and forwards the case to the Ethics Council.
February 14th
Chamber Internal Affairs sees materiality in the complaints against Freitas and recommends opening an ethical disciplinary process.
February 17th
Ethics Council opens case against Renato Freitas. Sidnei Toaldo (Patriot) is elected rapporteur of the case.
February 23
Ethics Council notifies Renato Freitas about the opening of the process and deadlines start to run.
March 18th
Renato Freitas presents a previous defense, saying that he did not invade the church, he entered, after mass, because the door was open; he did not interrupt or disturb the Mass; he did not demonstrate politically within the church and did not lead the demonstrations.
March 21st
After analyzing the previous defense, the Ethics Committee decides to proceed with the process.
April 12th
The investigation phase of the process is concluded with the testimony of Renato Freitas.
April 25
Leaked audios of councilor Marcio Barros (PSD), a member of the Ethics Council, anticipating a vote for the impeachment of Freitas, stating that three other members of the Council had also already decided to impeach him and suggesting pressure on councilor Noêmia Rocha (MDB), who would be indecisive. Freitas’ defense asks for Barros’ suspicion and annulment of the process.
april 27
Márcio Barros asks to resign from the Ethics Council. Ethics Council denies annulment of the process.
april 29
Renato Freitas files final allegations with the Ethics Council, reaffirming that he did not invade the church, did not lead the movement and did not interrupt the mass.
may 11
Chamber Internal Affairs opens investigation to investigate the origin of the racist email received by Freitas.
may 17
Speaker of the Chamber, Tico Kuzma (Pros) convenes an extraordinary session for May 19 to vote on the draft resolution that determines the loss of mandate of Renato Freitas.
1st of june
Chamber Internal Affairs concludes inquiry into racist email, confirming the veracity of the electronic message, but ruling out that it was sent by Sidnei Toaldo or any member of his cabinet. According to the investigation, the email was sent from a European server capable of simulating any email address as a sender. The result of the investigation is shared with the Court of Justice, which asks for more details.
June 20
Judge Patrícia Bergonse revokes the injunction that prevented Freitas from being judged, after receiving additional information about the investigation in emails from the Chamber.
June 21th
With 25 votes in favour, 7 against and 2 abstentions, the plenary of the Chamber approves, in the first round, the resolution of the Ethics Council that determines the loss of mandate of Renato Freitas. Alleging failure to comply with notification deadlines, councilor and his defense do not attend the session.
June 30
Judge Patrícia Bergonse rejects Freitas’s request for an injunction in a writ of mandamus against the removal of his mandate by the Chamber. The magistrate did not agree with the defense’s argument that the summons, subpoena and notification deadlines had been disregarded. Câmara summons Freitas’s alternate, Ana Julia Ribeiro (PT) to take office.
4th of July
Ana Julia takes office saying that she will keep all of Freitas’ projects and requirements in process, “in the certainty that he will return”.
July 6th
Curitiba City Council announces that Renato Freitas will return to office the next day. With that, the substitute Ana Júlia Ribeiro leaves the House. A new session, in two rounds, is scheduled for August to judge PT once again for breach of parliamentary decorum.
July 11
Chamber schedules the special sessions of Renato Freitas’s cassation process for August 4th and 5th, at 9 am.
August 4
In the first vote, the councilors again decided to revoke the mandate of Renato Freitas.
August 5
In a second vote, the councilors confirm the loss of mandate of Renato Freitas. Before, in an official decision, the president of Alep, Tico Kuzma (Pros), denied the question of order raised by the PT’s lawyers, who claimed that the procedural deadlines had expired. In the defense’s understanding, the ethical-disciplinary process against the councilor would have a period of 90 consecutive days to be concluded, which would have ended on June 25th.
August 19th
Chamber summons, again, the alternate Ana Júlia Ribeiro (PT) to take over Freitas’ vacancy, who appeals to the Justice.
August 23rd
Ana Julia is reinstated in the vacancy opened by the loss of mandate of Renato Freitas
September 23th
Minister of the Federal Supreme Court Luís Roberto Barroso accepts Renato Freitas’ defense appeal and reinstates the councilman’s mandate.