Bia Miranda opens the game and says what she thinks about adult films starring Gretchen: “Necessity”

Entertainment

The pawn showed that she gets annoyed when people talk about the movies shot by Gretchen

Photo: Instagram/Bia Miranda
the kinship of Bia Miranda with Gretchen returned to the subject of the reality show “The Farm 2022”. On the night of this Friday (24), she was questioned by Pelé about being a granddaughter of Gretchen. The young woman said that she does not receive unusual attention for being the singer’s granddaughter, but that some people question her grandmother’s porn films.

The peon also showed that she gets annoyed when people talk about the films recorded by Gretchen: “It’s normal. What’s really annoying is that they keep talking about porn”, he said. Gretchen debuted in a porn movie, in 2006, when she participated in the recordings of “La Conga Sex”.

However, Bia says that she understood the reasons for the singer to have made the adult films, since at the time, there was a need to get money: “But I know that my grandmother did that because she needed to take care of her children, so it was a necessity , so I’m not ashamed,” said the young woman.

At the time of recording, the singer revealed that she really was in need and that, therefore, she decided to accept the proposal. She also said that she used part of the money to buy a house in Recife and to make investments, in addition to helping some close people who were struggling.

