Biden government must quickly recognize Lula’s victory in the elections

The message was transmitted by US diplomats to the former president.

BRASILIA (Reuters) – US diplomats have informed former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) that the United States intends to quickly recognize the winner of the Brazilian elections, in an attempt to discourage questioning of the results that could lead to an institutional crisis or chaos in the country. , two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Last Wednesday, during the meeting in São Paulo between Lula, who is leading the electoral race to return to the presidency, and Douglas Koneff, the charge d’affaires at the US embassy, ​​the topic was one of the central issues.

The former president, according to one of the sources, commented that the recognition of the result would be an important move to try to minimize the impetus to contest the election of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has insisted, without evidence, that the electronic voting system is liable to fraud.

Lula heard from the US diplomat that Washington’s intention is to recognize the winner of the elections, regardless of the outcome, as soon as the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) makes the official announcement.

Last Thursday, during a meeting with ambassadors from around 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, former foreign minister Celso Amorim, Lula’s international adviser, heard from several diplomats in the region the same guarantee of rapid recognition of the election result. .

The message was passed on to Amorim in side conversations or in the farewells of the meeting that, officially, was scheduled to present to the ambassadors Lula’s ideas on foreign policy in a possible new government.

According to a source who witnessed the conversations, the message from the diplomats was that their countries consider an international stance to be important to help avoid questions about the electoral process.

CAPITOL EFFECT

Still under the effects of the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by supporters of former Republican President Donald Trump, the administration of Democrat Joe Biden has expressed growing concern about Bolsonaro’s accusations about risks of fraud in the elections, made without any foundation.

In visits to the country by high-ranking advisers, the US government informed Bolsonaro that attempts to disrupt the process were not well regarded in Washington.

As Reuters showed in May, CIA director William Burns told close aides to the president during a visit to Brazil that the Brazilian president should stop questioning the voting system. The message was not well received at the Planalto Palace.

Nine days before the elections, Lula once again increased his advantage over Bolsonaro and is ahead in the polls of voting intentions with differences that go up to 16 percentage points. According to this Thursday’s Datafolha, the PT maintains the mathematical chance of settling the election in the first round.

Bolsonaro has again raised suspicions about the electoral process with more intensity in recent days, after a period of relative calm.

In the most recent episode, he stated that, if he doesn’t win the elections in the first round, “something very wrong in the TSE” would be happening – although there is no indication in the polls that he could be leading the contest, neither in the first nor in the second. shift.

