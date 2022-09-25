“China has to move away from Putin due to the escalation of the war, the annexation and the threat of nuclear war”

ANALYSIS. Russia Raises Ukraine’s Nuclear Spectrum – And China Looks the Other Way

When Russian President Vladimir Putin met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan last week, the atmosphere was noticeably different from their triumphant meeting in Beijing weeks before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On the opening day of the Winter Olympics, there was no longer any talk of their declared “boundless” friendship. Instead, Putin admitted that Beijing had “questions and concerns” about his faltering invasion, in a subtle nod to the limits of China’s support and the growing asymmetry in their relationship.

In the Chinese reading of the meeting, Xi did not even mention the much-heralded “strategic partnership” between Beijing and Moscow, noted Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing. It was “the most prudent or most discreet statement in years” issued by Xi about their strategic relationship, according to Shi.

The change in tone is not surprising, given Russia’s series of humiliating battlefield defeats, which exposed Putin’s weakness to both his friends and enemies. These setbacks also come at a bad time for Xi, who is just weeks away from seeking a third term at a key political meeting.

Under Xi’s leadership, China has forged ever closer ties with Russia. Already confronted with the internal ills of a slowing economy and his relentless “zero Covid” policy, Xi needed a projection of strength, not vulnerability, in his personally supported strategic alliance.

Six days later, in a desperate escalation of this devastating war, Putin announced in a televised speech a “partial mobilization” of Russian citizens, and even raised the specter of the use of nuclear weapons.

It is unknown whether Putin discussed his planned escalation with Xi during their latest talks, as it remains to be seen whether Putin had told Xi about his planned invasion the last time they met in Beijing.

For some Chinese analysts, the setbacks and escalation of Putin’s war offered China an opportunity to move away from Russia – a subtle shift that began with Xi’s meeting with Putin.

“China has no choice but to move a little further away from Putin, due to his escalation of war, his aggression and annexation, and his renewed threat of nuclear war,” said Shi of Renmin University.

“China has not wanted this ignored friend to fight. What may be his fate on the battlefield is by no means a matter controllable by China.”

But others are more skeptical. Putin’s open admission of Beijing’s apprehensions does not necessarily signal a rift between the two diplomatic allies; instead, it could be a way for China to gain some diplomatic leeway, especially given how its tacit support for Russia has damaged Beijing’s image in Europe, says Theresa Fallon, director of the Center for Studies for Russia Europe. Asia in Brussels.

“My impression was that Beijing just wanted a small gap of light between China and Russia, but I think many overestimated that,” he says. “I think that was [projetado] more for a European audience”.

“For China’s long-term interests, they have to keep Russia on board,” Fallon adds.

The two authoritarian powers are strategically aligned in their attempt to counterbalance the West. Both leaders share a deep distrust and hostility towards the United States, which they believe is bent on keeping China and Russia down. And they also share a vision for a new world order – a vision that better accommodates the interests of their nations and is no longer dominated by the West.

Days after the Xi-Putin meeting, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi held security talks in southern China’s Fujian province, vowing to “implement the consensus” reached. by their leaders, deepen their strategic coordination and deepen military cooperation.

The two countries are also looking to deepen economic ties, with bilateral trade expected to reach US$200 billion “in the near future”, according to Putin.

“I don’t think we’ve seen a big split open up between Russia and China,” says Brian Hart of the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“I see this as a continuation of China trying to walk its fine line on Russia and making sure it continues to support Russia as much as possible without infringing on its own interests.”

So far, Beijing has carefully avoided actions that would violate Western sanctions, such as providing direct military aid to Moscow. But it presented a lifeline for the Russian economy, stepping up to buy its fuel and energy – at a bargain price. China’s Russian coal imports in August rose 57% from the same period last year, reaching a five-year peak; its crude oil imports also increased 28% from a year earlier.

After Putin called on army reservists to join the war in Ukraine, Beijing continued to walk the fine line, reiterating its long-held position in favor of dialogue to resolve the conflict.

When asked about Russia’s possible use of nuclear weapons at a news briefing on Wednesday, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman brushed off the issue.

“China’s position on the Ukraine crisis has been consistent and clear,” said spokesman Wang Wenbin. “We urge the relevant parties to reach a ceasefire through dialogue and negotiation, and find a solution that accommodates the legitimate security concerns of all parties as quickly as possible.”

Also on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

According to the Chinese reading, Wang stressed that China would continue to “maintain its objective and impartial position” and “exert pressure for peace talks” on the Ukraine issue.

But this “impartial position” was reported on the evening news on Chinese state television CCTV, the most watched news program in China.

After a brief report on Putin’s “partial mobilization” – without any mention of the protests in Russia or international condemnations – the program cited an international observer who blamed the US squarely for “continuing to fuel the conflict between Russia”. and Ukraine”.

“The conflict between Russia and Ukraine must be resolved through dialogue. But the US continues to supply weapons to Ukraine, which makes it impossible to end the conflict and worsens the situation”, declared in the images a former national defense adviser in Timor-Leste. “The sanctions triggered by the conflict have repercussions around the world… Oil prices in Timor-Leste have also gone up a lot. We too are suffering the consequences.”

These comments are in line with the Russian narrative that Chinese officials and state media have been busy promoting over the past few months – that the US instigated the war, expanding NATO to Russia’s gates, cornering Moscow to a corner.

The main factor driving the strategic alignment between Russia and China is the perception of US threats, Hart said.

“As long as that variable remains constant, as long as Beijing continues to care about the United States, I think it will continue to strengthen ties with Russia,” concluded Hart.