Corinthians under-17 loses at home to Ibrachina and is eliminated from Paulista in the category

Corinthians is eliminated from the Campeonato Paulista Sub-17. Current champion of the category, Timão lost 1-0 to Ibrachina this Saturday morning, at Parque São Jorge, and ended up being left out in the third phase of the competition – even before the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The opponent’s goal was scored at the beginning of the duel, with Pedro Eugênio, in a pressure from which the Corinthians couldn’t get out. With the result, the alvinegros are stationed at eight points, against 11 for Ibrachina and nine for Desportivo Brasil. The other eliminated was Barretos.

earlier, by Paulista Under-15Timão defeated Botafogo-SP by 1 to 0 with a goal right at the beginning of the match. The goal was scored by João Gabriel, taking advantage of the goalkeeper’s rebound in a foul charged by Luizinho. Already classified, the club moved to the quarterfinals in first of Group A.

Write it down, Faithful! Corinthians’ Under-17 team returns to the field on the 29th to face Chapecoense for the Brazilian of the category. The team also runs the risk of being eliminated in this tournament – see here what Timão needs to do to qualify.

Escalation

For the duel, coach Guilherme Dalla Déa had the reinforcements of Wesley and Breno Bidon, who spend most of their time integrated into the U-20 team. The Corinthians starting team had Felipe Longo; Caipira, William, Gustavo Henrique and Kaio; Gabriel Moscardo, Thomas and Adrian; Guilherme Henrique, João Victor and Juninho.

My Helm

The game

First time

The initial stage began with a total dominance of Ibrachina, marking the departure of the ball from Corinthians and getting a series of stolen already in the attack field. Mooca’s team lacked, however, the ability to be more effective when it came to finishing in those first moments, letting two good opportunities pass in a row.

The volume of the opponent, however, suffocated Timão to the point that the team succumbed before the ten minutes of the ball rolling. On the opponent’s third dangerous dead ball, a frontal foul, the ball deflected into the barrier and landed on the left. After another cross, Felipe Longo made a good save with Gustavo’s header, but Pedro Eugênio scored 1-0 on the rebound.

Corinthians, almost naturally, improved in the game after the goal conceded, but far from having any organization. Until the 35th minute, the only dangerous shots came from outside the area, one with forward Juninho and another with midfielder Gabriel Moscardo, the latter passing close to the post.

Nervous, the team saw its main players get yellow in plays of clear frustration, with carts in the attacking field. The alvinegra luck was that both Moscardo and midfielder Adryan ended up spared a second warning from the judge in the initial stage.

In the final minutes of the first half, Timão showed a better organization and threatened mainly from the right side, where Caipira always arrived with a lot of vitality. In two of his crosses, Miqueias, the opposing goalkeeper, had a hard time getting away.

In the best chance, at 36, he reached the baseline, got rid of the first marker and played low to Juninho, already almost in the small area. The attacker hit hard, but on top of the rival archer, who defended with his chest.

Second time

Dissatisfied with the performance of his team, Dalla Déa made three changes at halftime. Pellegrin, Bahia and Pedro Gomes entered in the places of Kaio, João Victor and Adryan to try to give more dynamics to the midfield. Caipira was moved to the left side and Timão set up a blitz from the sides.

In addition to diversifying the attacks, Timão managed to better fill the midfield with Bahia and Pedro, managing to impose constant pressure in the opening minutes of the second half. The first, by the way, had the big danger shot until the 20th minute, hitting a strong kick in the angle and stopping in a great intervention by Miqueias.

Without great ability to build the game from the inside due to the congestion in front of the area, however, Corinthians continued to bet on kicks from outside the area, set pieces and lifts to try to pierce the opponent’s block.

Meanwhile, in two escapes, Ibrachina demanded the exit of Felipe Longo’s goal. The archer played the final stage practically outside his penalty area, always on the lookout for a possible counterattack move by the opponent.

Timão remained on top and saw a new chance arise in the 38th minute, when Léo Agostinho was fouled on the edge of the area. Bahia took the free-kick after some argument between the athletes and hit the angle, but stopped in Miqueias once again.

The final minutes were a mix of high balls in the Ibrachina area, wax from the visitors and nervousness from the home team. The result, however, has not changed.

Corinthians 0 x 1 Ibrachina FC datasheet

Competition: Under-17 Paulista Championship

Place: Alfredo Schrig Stadium, So Paulo, SP

Date: September 24, 2022 (Saturday)

Time: 11:00 am (from Brasilia)

Referee: Gustavo Holanda Souza

Assistants: Claudenir Donizeti Gonalves da Silva and Guilherme Holanda Moura Lima

Goal: Pedro Eugenio (Ibrachina FC)

Yellow cards: Caipira, William, Gabriel Moscardo, Adryan and Pellegrin (Corinthians); Mauro (Ibrachina FC)

CORINTHIANS: Felipe Longo; Caipira, William (Ruan Sena), Gustavo Henrique and Kaio (Pellegrin); Gabriel Moscardo, Guilherme Henrique and Thomas Rafael (Leo Agostinho); Adryan (Pedro Gomes), Juninho and Joo Victor (Bahia).

Technician: Guilherme Dalla Da

IBRACHINA FC: Micah; Allan (Carlos), Pedro Eugenio, Rocha, Diogo (Amokachi), Alex, Jhonnatan, Mauro, Luco (Anjinho), Gustavo Paulo and Maurcio (Gustavo Beio).

Technician: Murilo May

