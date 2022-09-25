Corinthians vs Palmeiras in the under-20: Pedro and Endrick are the present and future of Derby and the Seleção | Brazilian under-20

Teammates, friends off the field and great promises in football, Pedro and Endrick are some of the hero candidates in the decision of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship.

This Sunday, at 11 am, Corinthians and Palmeiras face each other at Neo Química Arena in a single confrontation that is worth the title of the national competition.

The frequent calls to the base selections brought the two talents closer. In 2022, for example, Endrick and Pedro won together the Montaigu Tournament, in France, with the Brazilian under-17 team, and last Friday they were summoned for a training period aimed at the dispute of the South American of the category, in 2023.

– I met Endrick in the under-11, but I knew him just by watching him play. In the under-13, we played a field championship, Corinthians and Palmeiras, then I started talking to him on social media. Then we chatted, saw each other at the Federation, talked and watched a futsal game – said Pedro to the ge.

– And it goes on until now. We took the call together, we stayed in the review, we exchanged ideas almost every day. Now, close to the decision, we are talking – completed the Corinthians striker.

Off the field, the two live a similar plot. Pedro signed his first professional contract in February, five months before Endrick signed his first contract with Verdão.

The pair, who are 16 years old, are still old enough to play in the under-17s, so much so that the Palmeirense won the Copa do Brasil in the category this season, but they already appear in professional team training.

Last week, Endrick was first listed by Abel Ferreira. From the bench, he saw Verdão beat Santos 1-0 and keep the lead in the Brazilian Championship. The trend is that he will continue to be part of the professional group until the rest of the season.

In high, the palmeirense was speculated as a possible reinforcement of Barcelona, ​​Spain. Verdão, however, has restrictions on the Spanish market.

Pedro is considered one of the greatest gems of the Corinthians base and, recently, participated in the preparation of the professional squad for the classic against São Paulo. The striker has not yet been named by coach Vitor Pereira, who has given chances to the youngest in the top team.

The striker is still old enough for one more year for under-17s and three for under-20s, but he has been skipping stages from an early age. In 2021, in the under-15, he was already a starter in the top category. Its technical and, mainly, physical capacity makes this possible.

At the beginning of the year, the youngster suffered a thigh injury that sidelined him for almost three months. But since July he returned to acting and regaining, naturally, his position in the under-20 team.

Seen as a versatile and intelligent player within the club, Pedro has his contract with Timão until 2027. His release clause is approximately 50 million euros (about R$ 255 million at the current price).