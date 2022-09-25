Deathloop runs at dynamic 1440p on Xbox Series X if you want a perfect 60fps

With the arrival of the Xbox Series versions of Deathloop, Digital Foundry has turned its tools towards the Arkane game and has revealed the numbers for the various modes you can choose from in the Arkane game. As with the PS5, there are several performance modes.

O Performance Mode on Xbox Series X It runs at dynamic resolution, fluctuates between 1080p and 1440p with the help of FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0, to deliver you a perfect 60fps.

O Graphic Quality Mode runs on Series X with dynamic 4K resolution that fluctuates between 1832p and 2160p, but the increase in resolution and graphical detail means it doesn’t quite achieve a perfect 60fps. There are drops to 50s and VRR helps a lot in cleaning up a lot of issues, but it’s not as consistent as the Performance mode.

O Ray Tracing Mode manages to improve the image quality even further, but it runs at dynamic 4K resolution on Xbox Series X, with fluctuations between 1944p and 2160p. The downside here is in performance, which goes up to 30fps.

According to Digital Foundry, Deathloop on the Series X is very identical to the PlayStation 5 version and barely separates them. Performance Mode on PS5 drops less often to the lowest resolution, while Graphics Quality Mode on Series X performs better, a 5fps advantage most of the time.

There is still a 120fps mode which drops to 1080p the resolution on Series X and despite fluctuations between 70 and 100fps, Microsoft’s console does not experience tearing on the screen and performs better than the PS5.

At Xbox Series S there is no Ray Tracing mode, just Performance and Graphics Quality. The Series S runs Deathloop at dynamic 1080p in both game modes, 936p was the minimum value found in the Graphics Quality mode, and the console struggles to maintain 60fps.