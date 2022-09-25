Did you fall into the fine mesh and didn’t receive the IR refund? know what to do

The taxpayer who submitted the tax return Income Tax 2022 you can now consult the fifth and last batch of the refund. Anyone who has money to receive from the Federal Revenue and did not have the number included in the lot was possibly caught in the thin mesh.

According to the tax authorities, the payment of all refunds without inconsistency planned for this year will be concluded with this group. If you are not on it, some problem has been found.

How to check my status?

In September, the IRS started sending 444,000 letters to taxpayers who fell into the fine mesh. They will be instructed to correct the data by means of a rectifying statement, which can be forwarded by the Virtual Service Center (e-CAC).

To find out if you are among these citizens, access the e-CAC portal, click on the “My Income Tax (DIRPF Extract)” tab, tap on “Processing” and choose the “Mesh Pending” option.

In addition to knowing if it fell into the fine mesh, the taxpayer can also find out about the reason for the inconsistency. If it’s just an error in filling, just send a rectifying statement.

And who got a tax subpoena?

In some situations, the IRS may send a tax subpoena requesting the presentation of documents that prove the information provided in the declaration. In this case, the step by step is as follows:

Access the e-Defense system; Inform the CPF and the number of the Tax Subpoena Term; Fill in the Subpoena Service Term; Access the e-Processo system (in the e-CAC) and choose the option “Request Service via Digital Process”; Inform the area of ​​concentration: “Meta Fiscal IRPF”; Click on “Complete Subpoena Term”; Inform the number of the Tax Subpoena Term; Request the attachment of the Subpoena Service Term and the documents requested in the Tax Subpoena Term (separate the files by type).

And the refund?

After the pending issues are resolved, the taxpayer who is still entitled to the IR refund will receive the amounts in a residual payment batch. The IRS has not yet confirmed the payment date for this group.