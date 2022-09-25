THE NEW YORK TIMES – There’s an easy to understand saying that’s been around: the devil is in the factory settings. It refers to the default settings that technology companies build into the devices, apps, and websites we use. These settings often cause us to share data regarding our activities and location. Generally, we can opt out of this data collection, but companies make the menus and buttons hard to notice, perhaps in the hope that we won’t adjust them right away.

apple, Google, amazon, Facebook and Microsoft have a habit of wanting us to leave some default settings on to train their algorithms and detect problems, which then makes their products easier to use. But unnecessary sharing of data is not always beneficial for us.

hassle-free digital life

So with every technology product we use, it’s important to take the time to look through the various menus and buttons to get the data we share down to the bare essentials. Below you’ll find a simplified guide to many of the default settings that should be turned off.

As iPhoneusers can open the settings and enter the menu Privacy to change the way they share data about location and app usage. It’s worth remembering: Apple asks if people want to enable some of these settings when they turn on a new iPhone, but these steps can easily be forgotten.

That said, select Tracking and disable Allow apps to track your activities. This tells all apps not to share data with third parties for advertising purposes.

select Apple Advertising and disable Custom Ads so that Apple cannot use information about you to show you targeted advertisements on the App Store, Apple News and Exchange.

select Analysis and improvements and disable Share Analysis of the iPhone to prevent the cell phone from sending data from the device to Apple to improve its products.

select Location Servicestouch System Services and disable iPhone Review and precise location to prevent your device from sharing geographic data with Apple to improve Apple Maps.

Google’s products, including cell phones android and web services like Google search tool YouTube and Google Maps are linked to Google accounts, and the control panel for fine-tuning data management is on the website My Google Activity.

For all three categories – Web and App Activity, Location History, and YouTube History – set auto delete to exclude activities older than three months. So, instead of creating a permanent record of every search, Google cleans records that are older than 90 days. In the short term, it will still be possible to make useful recommendations based on recent research.

The latest versions of Android give people the ability to share a approximate location instead of your precise location with apps. For many apps, such as weather forecasting apps, sharing approximate data should be the best option, and accurate geographic data should only be shared with software that needs to work properly, like the maps app.

Settings can ensure more privacy

The most important Facebook settings can be accessed through the privacy checker tool in the menu settings. These are some key tweaks to prevent “spying” from employers and marketers.

For Who can see what you shareselect Only me for people with access to your friends list and pages you follow, and select Friends who can see your birthday.

For How people can find you on Facebookchoose Just me for people who can reach you by email or phone number.

For Your Facebook Ad Preferences, turn off the relationship status, employer, job, and education options. As such, marketers cannot serve targeted ads based on this information.

Amazon website and devices

Amazon gives you some control over how information is shared through its website and products like Alexa. Last year, Amazon launched Amazon Sidewalk, a program that automatically makes new Amazon products share internet connections with other nearby devices. Critics say Sidewalk can clear the way for bad actors to gain access to people’s data.

To disable it on an Echo speaker, open the Amazon Alexa app and tap Most on the lower right side of the screen. Under Settings, tap Account configurationschoose Amazon Sidewalk and disable Sidewalk.

On the Amazon website, some shopping lists – such as items saved to a wish list – are shared with everyone by default, which can reveal information. Visit the page with your lists and set each shopping list as toilet.

Windows PCs come with a number of data sharing settings enabled at the factory to help Microsoft, advertisers and websites learn more about us. Options to disable these settings can be found by opening the menu settings and clicking on privacy and security and then in General.

However, the worst default setting in Windows may have nothing to do with privacy. One of the first things to do is open the sound menu and select Mute to mute the countless annoying beeps that go off whenever something goes wrong with Windows.