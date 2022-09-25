Family donates $3 billion company to fight climate change







Renunciation of the family fortune is in line with a long-standing disregard for business norms and a lifelong love of the environment. Photo: Playback/Unsplash/Mackenzie Marco

Fifty years after founding the Patagoniaoutdoor clothing manufacturerYvon Chouinardthe eccentric mountaineer who became a billionaire despite an unconventional view of capitalism, gave up the company.

Instead of selling it or going public, Chouinard, his wife and two adult children transferred ownership of Patagonia, valued at $3 billion, to a newly created purpose-built fund and nonprofit. Both were designed to preserve the company’s independence and ensure that all of its profits – around $100 million a year – go towards combating climate change and defending protected areas around the world.

The unusual decision comes at a time of increasing scrutiny from billionaires and corporations, whose rhetoric about making the world a better place is often overshadowed by their contributions to the very problems they say they want to solve.

At the same time, Chouinard’s relinquishment of the family fortune is in line with his long-standing disregard for business norms and his lifelong love of the environment.

“I hope this will influence a new form of capitalism that doesn’t result in a few rich people and a lot of poor people,” Chouinard, 83, said in an exclusive interview. “Let’s donate as much money as possible to people who are really working to save this planet.”

Taxes on donation

Patagonia will continue to operate as a private for-profit company based in Ventura, California, selling over $1 billion worth of ski jackets, hats and pants each year. But the Chouinards, who controlled it until last month, no longer own the company.

In August, the family irrevocably transferred all of the company’s voting shares, equivalent to 2% of total shares, to a newly created fund known as Patagonia Purpose Trust.

The fund, which will be overseen by family members and their closest advisors, aims to ensure that Patagonia fulfills its commitment to running a socially responsible company and donates its profits. As the Chouinards donated their shares to the fund, the family will pay about $17.5 million in taxes for it.

The Chouinards donated the other 98% of Patagonia, their common stock, to a recently created nonprofit called the Holdfast Collective, which will now receive all of the company’s profits and use the proceeds to fight climate change.

“There was a significant cost to them doing this, but it was a price they were willing to pay to ensure this company stayed true to its principles,” said Dan Mosley, partner at BDT & Co., a commercial bank that works with extremely wealthy individuals. , including Warren Buffett, who helped Patagonia plan the new structure. “And they got no tax deduction for it. No tax relief.”

By giving away most of their assets in their lifetime, the Chouinards — Yvon, his wife Malinda, and their two children, Fletcher and Claire, both in their 40s — have joined the ranks of America’s most charitable families.

“This family is an outlier when you consider that most billionaires give away only a tiny fraction of their net worth every year,” he said. David Callahanfounder of the website Inside Philanthropy.

Options analyzed

Over the next few months, the group looked at options, including selling part or all of the company, turning Patagonia into an employee-owned cooperative, becoming a nonprofit, and even turning to a special-purpose acquisition company ( SPAC). “We kind of exhausted all the possibilities, but there just weren’t any really good options that could achieve their goals,” said the legal director, Hilary Dessouky.

The easiest path to take, selling the company or going public, would have given Chouinard enough resources to fund conservation efforts. That was the strategy adopted by his best friend, Doug Tompkinsfounder of clothing companies Esprit and The North Face.

But Chouinard didn’t believe Patagonia would be able to prioritize things like employee well-being and funding climate change action if it went public. “I don’t respect the stock market at all,” he said. “Once you go public, you lose control over the company, and you have to maximize profits for shareholders, and then you become one of these irresponsible companies.”

They also considered leaving the company to Fletcher and Claire. Even that option wouldn’t work, as Chouinard’s sons didn’t want the company. “For them, it was important that they weren’t seen as financial beneficiaries,” said Gellert. “I know it sounds petulant, but they really believe in this notion that every billionaire is a political failure.”

TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA

*THE NEW YORK TIMES

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!