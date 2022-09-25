Financed popular car becomes R$ 13 thousand more expensive after interest rate hike

Credit has become more expensive in the last year and a half, which has made it very difficult for Brazilians to access durable goods. Last Wednesday, the 21st, the Central Bank decided to keep the basic interest rate (Selic) at 13.75% per year, the first maintenance after successive increases since March 2021.

The measure is one of the monetary authority’s strategies to control inflation. As a result, consumers buy less and pay more for credit, with financing.

According to Anefac (National Association of Finance Executives), the cost of financing a popular car worth R$40,000 rose by R$13,107.83 in a year and a half. In the same period, the Selic increased by 11.75 percentage points.

The calculation considers an installment of 60 months. Until March last year, when the base rate was 2% per year, Brazilians paid interest of 1.34% per month and installments of R$974.42. When paying off the debt, the amount disbursed was R$ 58,465.40.

Now, whoever buys the same car pays a monthly fee of 2.15%. The value of the installments rose to R$ 1,192.89, an increase of R$ 218.46 per month. In the end, the car will cost BRL 71,573.23.

Other types of credit

Anefac also carried out simulations with other products to demonstrate the effects of the Selic hike. A refrigerator worth R$ 1,500 paid in 12 installments in installments was R$ 83.67 more expensive in an interval of about 18 months.

The appliance costs R$ 2,075.77 after the debt is paid off. When the Selic was at 2% per year, the total cost was R$ 1,992.10. The entity considers the increase from 4.66% to 5.39% of the monthly installment fee.

Selic also increased bank credit, with emphasis on loans, use of the card revolving card and overdraft. The charge for using BRL 1,000 in the overdraft for 20 days is now BRL 53.80, against BRL 47.33 until March 2021.

The monthly fee for using the revolving credit card rose from 11.2% to 14.2%, with the amount charged for credit of R$3,000 in the modality increasing from R$335.70 to R$429. in a R$5,000 loan, there is an increase of R$356.22 in the monthly installment amount.