Flamengo leader says club will notify commentator for speeches of violence against Arrascaeta – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Rodrigo Dunshee spoke about the episode involving the Uruguayan midfielder

With Flamengo appearing in the final of the Copa do Brasil, against Corinthians, Mengo ends up attracting the spotlight in the country’s sports news. Last Wednesday (22), journalist Maurício Borges, better known as ‘Mano’, exaggerated when he said that the São Paulo team should explore Arrascaeta’s ‘pubalgia’ and suggested that the players ‘beat’ the Uruguayan. The repercussion did not sweat the flamenguistas well and Rodrigo Dunshee spoke on social networks. Fla’s vice president of football and legal also warned that the club will notify the commentator.

“Journalist preaching violence in football to injure an athlete. For me, this journalist practices the offense of public incitement to crime. Because intentionally causing bodily harm is that. Flamengo will notify this citizen so that he can formally withdraw, under penalty of taking legal action”, declared Dunshee, in a post on Twitter.

After journalist ‘Mano’ suggested that Corinthians players beat up Arrascaeta, @roddunshee revealed that Flamengo will notify for formal retraction, under penalty of judicial measure. pic.twitter.com/YKEvY3Ej3S — Fla column | Flamengo (@ColunadoFla) September 24, 2022

The best offers for Flamengo products: enjoy discounts and gifts!

It is worth noting that after the speech and negative repercussion, “Mano”, through a video published on the internet, soon went public to apologize. According to the commentator, when he referred to “beating up Arrascaeta”, he meant it figuratively. In addition, the journalist made it clear that he was never in favor of violence and that he thinks Flamengo’s number 14 is a ball player.

Arrascaeta will play this final stretch of the season in the ‘sacrifice’ because of pubic problems. The Uruguayan, even, will make a more conservative treatment, not to lose the matches until the end of the year. At the service of the Uruguayan National Team, Mengo’s shirt 14 was spared last Friday (23), in Celeste’s 1-0 defeat to Iran.