Flamengo will have eight absences to face Fortaleza

Coach Dorival Júnior will have problems climbing the team against Fortaleza, next Wednesday (28), at Castelão. That’s because, between summoned and suspended, Rubro-Negro accumulates eight absences and, with that, will have to count on players from the base category and recently promoted, such as Victor Hugo and Matheus França, to face Leão.

Pedro and Everton Ribeiro, called up to defend Brazil, lead the squad, which also includes Arrascaeta and Varela, in Uruguay, and Vidal and Pulgar, in Chile. The three teams have commitments for Data Fifa on Tuesday (27), the eve of the duel against Fortaleza, and therefore they are confirmed absences.

In addition to those called up, Marinho and Cebolinha, who were expelled in the defeat to Fluminense, in the last round, are suspended and do not travel with the rest of the delegation to Ceará. With that, Flamengo not only loses players considered to be holders, but also plays that constantly play in Dorival’s alternative team.

In attack, for example, only Gabigol is an option. Pedro, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta, who are part of the starting quartet, represent their teams, while Marinho and Cebolinha are not available. In this way, youngsters like Matheus França, Victor Hugo and Mateusão ​​can be part of the starting eleven against Vojvoda’s team.

The first two already accumulate participations for the professional, while the striker played only once, in the draw against Goiás, in Serrinha. Other names like Petterson, Werton and Igor Jesus should appear on the related list.

Despite the lack of options from midfield to forward, Dorival will be able to count on all athletes from the defensive line, in addition to Thiago Maia and João Gomes, in midfield. However, due to the proximity of the finals of the Copa do Brasil, there is a chance for the coach to choose to spare the players who belong to the “Team of Cups”.

In this scenario, it is possible that Flamengo will take the field with: Santos, Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia (Igor Jesus), João Gomes and Diego; Victor Hugo, Matheus França (Mateusão) and Gabigol.