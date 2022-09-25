Florida declares emergency in 24 counties over potential hurricane threat

Tropical Depression Nine is expected to hit the US as a major hurricane after the weekend

The Governor of Florida, United StatesRon DeSantis, declared this Friday, 23, a state of emergency in 24 of the 67 counties that the state faces the threat of a great drilling that could hit the territory next week. The Republican governor also requested a federal Declaration of Emergency. Among the counties in a state of emergency are several in the south of the peninsula, such as Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe and Palm Beach. “This declaration will make significant resources and support available, as well as free up sources of funding for emergency protection measures,” the governor said in a statement. “Under this emergency order, members of the National Guard of Florida will be activated and await orders,” he added. The governor warned citizens to take precautions due to the tropical depression Nine which is strengthening towards the center of the Caribbean, from where it can make the leap to Florida like a major hurricane after passing through Jamaica and Cuba over the weekend. “This storm has the potential to become a major hurricane and we encourage all Florida residents to prepare. We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track the potential impacts of this storm,” he said.

At a press conference on Friday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also warned that “it’s time to make preparations.” “There is no reason to panic, but we want everyone to be prepared,” said Levine Cava. In addition, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) said it is monitoring the system and has also urged residents to prepare. “It is critical that Florida residents remain vigilant and prepared: it only takes one storm to cause costly or irreversible damage to your home or business,” Kevin Guthrie, director of Florida, said in another statement. According to local media such as NBC6, American Red Cross officials in South Florida have announced that they are also preparing for the impacts of the possible hurricane. The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) said it was taking precautions against possible heavy rains, which could begin in the southern part of the region on Monday, it said in a statement.

Among other actions in preparation for the storm, SFWMD mentioned reducing channels to pre-storm levels to allow the flood control system to operate at full capacity if needed. If necessary, SFWMD will close the navigation locks to ensure the safety of boaters and prevent damage to the locks. Meanwhile, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports in its latest report that Nine is located 830 km from the Jamaican capital, Kingston, and 1,635 km from Havana, advancing with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h. Its translational speed is 22 km/h. Although it is still too early to know the exact magnitude of the cyclone, some predictions indicate that it could pass through Cuba as a Category 1 or 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale and even reach the coast of Florida as a Category 3 hurricane.

*With information from EFE