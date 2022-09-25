Former Fluminense, Luiz Henrique is compared to Dembélé by Spanish newspaper: “It will bring art to Betis” | spanish football

The publication praises the youngster’s “boy football”, who was bought by Betis for €8 million (R$44 million at the time) fixed and with the possibility of a further €5 million in bonuses. The text says it’s fun to watch him play and compares him to Ousmane Dembélé, a 25-year-old Frenchman who is a highlight of Barcelona, ​​Spain, and who has been called up again by the France national team.

– Precisely, one of the few new faces of Betis 2022-23 is Luiz Henrique. Young tip so fun to watch play. He has something of Dembélé: a lot of dribbling, the ability to get the ball at his feet in the most unexpected places, a lot of speed and, perhaps, few goals. At Betis he has already scored in the (Liga) Europa, but he has not yet disenchanted in the (Spanish) League. It won’t take long. Due to his way of prowling the area and trying to score a dry shot, this 21-year-old striker will bring art to Betis’ attack and spectacle to a league that lacks this type of unbalanced player. Perhaps a little anarchic in his movements, but with a lot of football in his boots. For now, he is in the adaptation phase. He is the first to say that at Fluminense he had time to catch his breath between plays and that in Europe, in football, you run all the time. A significant difference – says the newspaper.