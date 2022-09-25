Gold closes lower, with dollar advance and US monetary tightening on the radar – Focus.jor

Team Focus

Gold closed lower this Friday, the 23rd, after holding up in recent sessions even with the third interest rate hike followed by 75 basis points (bp) by the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) in the US. . Today, however, in a context of strong appreciation of the dollar against rival currencies, commodities quoted in the American currency such as base metals and oil showed a strong decline.

On Comex, the metals division of the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), gold, scheduled for December delivery, fell 1.52% to $1,655.60, down 1.66% year-to-date.

“All precious metals prices have come under downward pressure this week following the Fed’s 75bp rally and the message hawkish that accompanied it”, summarizes Capital Economics, in a report to clients.

The house says there is “no reason” to discredit interest rates in the 4.5% to 4.75% range in the US later this year, which should keep the 10-year T-note’s return close to current levels until the end of 2022. High returns in the US fixed income market tend to reduce demand for gold, as both compete as safety assets for investors.

Still, Capital estimates that most of gold’s losses have already been priced in, and projects a price of $1,650 per troy ounce by the end of 2022. “But we expect other precious metals to remain under pressure. In particular, demand for silver has been sluggish due to the slowdown in global electronics manufacturing. And with our pessimistic forecast of global growth, we do not expect a sustained recovery in the sector anytime soon.”