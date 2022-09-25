Government cuts cancer budget to fund secret budget

The cut of expenses promoted by the Jair Bolsonaro government to accommodate the R$ 19.4 billion reserved for the secret budget, used for political agreements, reached the resources destined to investments for the prevention and control of cancer, historically the second disease that kills the most in the country. . The amount was reduced by 45%, from R$175 million to R$97 million in 2023.

The resources are part of one of the programs considered as “strategic” by the Ministry of Health, the Care Network for People with Chronic Diseases – Oncology. Annually, the ministry itself usually resorts to deputies and senators to boost the program’s funds, now in short supply, through individual or bench parliamentary amendments.

With the heading “structuring of specialized care units”, reached by the scissors, the Ministry of Health transfers money to state governments, municipalities and non-profit entities to implement, equip and expand hospital and outpatient health services. The money can finance the construction, expansion, renovation and acquisition of permanent equipment and materials.

The government has set aside R$ 520 million for all actions this year, which were reinforced by amendments and reached R$ 1.9 billion. In 2023, the government reserved just R$202 million, including all investment plans, a decrease of R$318 million.

In addition to cancer control, the Bolsonaro government reduced the reserve of public money to increase the structure of hospitals and specialized clinics that are part of networks focused on three other groups: pregnant women and babies, Rede Cegonha; drug addicts and people with mental disorders, Psychosocial Care Network – Raps; and the Care Network for People with Disabilities, focused on rehabilitation. All three are considered “strategic”.

Among the equipment that is usually purchased with program resources are CT scanners, X-ray machines, magnetic resonance, megavoltage for radiotherapy, stretchers, wheelchairs, incubators, oximeters, lung fans, defibrillators, among others.

The cut could jeopardize, for example, the renovation and purchase of equipment for normal delivery centers, maternity hospitals, human milk banks, neonatal ICUs, psychiatric hospitals, rehabilitation centers, orthopedic workshops, high complexity oncology referral centers, laboratories and reference services for the diagnosis of breast and cervical cancer.

Among women, breast cancer is the one with the highest incidence in Brazil, with 30% of cases. Among men, prostate cancer accounts for 29%, according to 2020 data from the National Cancer Institute (Inca). The government has not cut Inca’s budget: it will be R$ 430 million for 2023, R$ 5 million more than it currently has. However, the impact goes further.

In the case of the Care Network for People with Disabilities, the drop was 56%, from R$ 133 million to R$ 58 million foreseen by the government. The Stork Network and the Psychosocial Care Network (Raps) had a reduction of 61%, with a budget falling, respectively, from R$44 million to R$17 million and from R$18 million to R$7 million. Miscellaneous expenses fell from R$150 million to R$23 million.

Access to doctors in remote areas of the Amazon was also hampered. The services and consultations made by soldiers from the Army and Navy to riverside people and residents of border regions or difficult access will be limited, because of the budget drop. The transfer from the National Health Fund to military commands will drop to R$8.1 million, compared to the R$21 million currently transferred.

From a total of BRL 1.64 billion currently, indigenous health will have only BRL 664 million in 2023, with the greatest losses in actions to promote, prevent and recover health in tribes and basic sanitation in villages.

Brasil Sorridente, a program focused on oral health, also lost 61% of funds intended for the purchase of dental equipment, renovation and construction of specialty centers and laboratories for dental prostheses. Previously with R$ 27 million, the program will now have R$ 10.5 million.

To reserve BRL 19.4 billion for the secret budget, the Bolsonaro government determined a linear cut of 60% in health funds. as revealed Estadãothe decision compromised, in addition to the funds for investment, direct care programs, such as the Popular Pharmacy, which distributes medicines free of charge or at a discount, and the services of the Mais Médicos e Médicos pelo Brasil program, whose objective is to fill the need for care and minimize the regional disparity in the distribution of professionals across the territory.

In the case of Farmácia Popular, the budget fell from R$ 2.4 billion to R$ 1 billion, a cut of 59%. The program provides medications for asthma, hypertension and diabetes, among others, as well as adult diapers. More Doctors and Doctors in Brazil will lose half of the resources: from R$ 2.96 billion to R$ 1.46 billion.

After the negative electoral repercussions, President Bolsonaro and ministers rushed to say that the programs could have their budget revised during negotiation in Congress. The recomposition, however, depends on political agreement and has no guarantees that it will occur. “The Ministry of Health is attentive to budgetary needs and will seek, in dialogue with the National Congress, the necessary adjustments in the budget proposal for 2023”, said the ministry, in a note to the report.

“In post-pandemic Brazil, once again the population and strategic investments are lost to structure the network, which will be reduced in favor of low quality expenses, which often serve private interests to the detriment of allocation from the tripartite management of SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde)”, says economist Carlos Ocké, a doctor in Collective Health at the Hesio Cordeiro Institute of Social Medicine, at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj), and a postdoctoral fellow at the Yale School of Management.