Haaland scores, but Norway loses to Slovenia; watch | league of nations

In a game with two teams that are out of the Qatar World Cup, Slovenia beat Norway 2-1 on Saturday in the Nations League. Gunner Erling Haaland of the Manchester Cityscored the goal of the Scandinavians, but saw Sesko, who is known as “New Haaland”, provide an assist and still score the winning goal for the Balkan country (watch the goals in the video below).

With the result at Stozice Stadium, in Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, Norway remained with 10 points in the lead of group 4 of League B of the Nations League. The home owners, in turn, are in third, with three. In the next round, Haaland, Odegaard and company welcome Serbia, while goalkeeper Oblak’s team visits Sweden.

Oblak does well, but Haaland scores

In the first half, Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Oblak shone with two great saves. None of them in Haaland’s submission, who only took a good kick, but it went wide. Oblak’s two interventions came after fulminating headers by Napoli defender Ostigard.

And the 0-0, which was the score of the meeting between the two teams in the first round of the Nations League, went into space with just two minutes of the second half. Haaland, taking advantage of a wrong exit from the Slovenian defense, placed it in the back of the net.

The 22-year-old Norwegian prodigy has scored his sixth goal in five matches and is the all-time leading scorer in the Nations League. In the 22/23 season, adding up games for City, Haaland has 15 goals in 11 matches. He is also the Premier League and Champions League top scorer this season.

Meet Sesko, the “New Haaland”

Needing the victory to not be relegated to League C of the Nations, Slovenia went up and, with the support of the crowd, drew at 24 with Sporar, a striker who belongs to Middlesbrough, England.

The curious detail is that the goal came after a move by the young forward Sesko, nicknamed “new Haaland”. The reason for the heavy nickname comes from the fact that the 19-year-old plays for RB Salzburg – the same team that Haaland exploded into world football in 2019 – and also because of his height (1.95m, a centimeter taller than the Norwegian striker).

And, almost ironically, Sesko, at 36, scored the Slovenian triumph. A good shot from outside the area, but with the collaboration of goalkeeper Nyland, currently without a club.

At the end of the match, Haaland and his “successor” exchanged shirts. Sesko has six goals and four assists in 13 games he played for RB Salzburg in the 2022/23 season.

Coveted by several European clubs in the last transfer window, Sesko already has his future defined: he will go to RB Leipzig, with whom he signed a contract until 2028.