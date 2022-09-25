Honda PCX wins new generation, changes look and engine and makes almost 45 km / l

Honda launches in Brazil the new generation of the scooter, one of the best-selling models of brand in the last years. The bike displays a new look, especially at the front with the dual LED headlights. Likewise, the fairing gained creases and is more modern and striking. The chassis is new and wider, which has increased the volume of the compartment that is under the seat (double), now with 30 liters of capacity (previously, it had 28 l). The price starts from R$ 15,460.

On sale at the brand’s dealerships in the country from the first half of October, the new generation of PCX, at first, has a larger engine. In place of the old 150 cm³ two-valve engine, the bike features a 160 cm³ liquid-cooled four-valve engine.

Honda / Disclosure

Power numbers with the new engine are higher and go up from 13.2bhp to 16bhp at 8,500rpm. The torque jumped from 1.38 mkgf at 5,000 mkgf to 1.60 mkgf at 6,500 rpm. Finally, it has a CVT automatic transmission, typical of scooters. In this sense, the maximum speed of the new Honda PCX went from 99 km/h to 111 km/h. In addition, to have more agility and reduce vibrations, the bike’s chassis lost 700 grams and weighs 124 kg.

Consumption of almost 45 km/l

All of this earns points for fuel economy. According to Honda, the PCX does 44.5 km/l with gas in the city. Finally, still in the mechanics, there are new springs in the rear suspension and ABS brakes with two 220 mm discs.

Honda / Disclosure

In aesthetics, in addition to the headlights, the new scooter has changed the taillights. Now the lighting is Full LEDs. The rectangular digital panel is bigger. And now the list offers a USB port in the glove compartment. In addition, the rear wheel is 13 inches and has a 130/70 tire. The front wheel is still 14″ and 110/70 tire.

Honda / Disclosure

Check out the prices and versions of the new Honda PCX 2023:

CBS – BRL 15,460 (metallic gray color)

ABS – BRL 17,000 (pearl white)

DLX ABS – BRL 17,400 (metallic blue)

