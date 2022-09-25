How many goals does Neymar have in the 2022/2023 season?

Neymar in action for Brazil

A question that many people who follow football ask themselves: how many goals did the forward score Neymar in the current 2022/2023 season? The Footballer will tell you! Launched as a professional in 2009, with the shirt of saintsthe star of Brazilian Team It’s from Paris Saint-Germain won numerous titles since he started as a player, including the UEFA Champions League and the America’s Libertadores Cupfor example.

From the basic categories, through his debut as a professional at Santos in 2009 until now, the number 10 scored nothing more, nothing less, than 466 goals. Many of them, true works of art, like the one that earned him the Puskas Award in 2011, in the 5-4 defeat of Peixe against Flamengoat Vila Belmiroin what was marked as “the game of the century” in Brazilian football.

The goal scored against Brest, on the last day 10, made the Brazilian register his best start to the season of his career, speaking of goals. In a live, while playing online with the “pals”, the Village boy said that “everything will go into this season”, referring to goals, and he has been right. There were 11 goals and 10 assists, counting the participations by PSG and for Brazilian Team in season so far.

The last challenge before the hex

Next week, shirt 10 will play his last match for hopscotch before Qatar World CupAgainst the Tunisiaat the Princes Parkwhich is the house of Paris Saint-Germainwhere Ney plays alongside stars like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Will the hex come in 2022?