In an act in São Paulo, Lula asks voters to go to the polls so they can demand elected officials | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

Former President Lula, PT’s presidential candidate in this year’s elections, asked his supporters this Saturday (24th) to appear at the polls on October 2nd to be able to charge the elected candidates.

Lula made the request when speaking to supporters at an event in São Paulo, which was also attended by politicians allied to the former president, including former minister Fernando Haddad (PT), candidate for governor of the state; former governor Márcio França (PSB), candidate for senator; former minister Marina Silva; and ex-governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), candidate for vice on Lula’s ticket.

“What’s the problem if we don’t vote? If we don’t vote, we lose moral authority to collect. So, look, it’s important to attend. We can’t have 20% abstention, 10% null votes. It’s important that we convince each person to go to vote in these next few days. Come and vote. Choose your deputy, your deputy, your governor, your senator and your president. So, later, you have the right to charge people”, declared Lula at the event.

Datafolha poll released last Thursday (22) showed that 4% of voters consider voting null this year. The survey did not present projections on possible abstention.

Still in the speech, Lula again said that he will resume the Minha Casa, Minha Vida housing program, transformed into Casa Verde e Amarela in the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection.

The PT candidate also said again that he will adopt measures to generate employment. According to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the level of unemployment reached 9.3% of the population (10.1 million people) in June this year.

“The Brazilian economy has not grown for years. If the economy does not grow, it does not generate employment. If it does not generate employment, it does not generate a salary. If it does not generate a salary, it does not generate consumption. If it does not generate consumption, it does not generate commerce. If it doesn’t move the commerce, it doesn’t generate employment. Then, we are unemployed”, he said.

Violence on the outskirts

Still in this Saturday’s speech, Lula once again defended that governments need to adopt measures to ensure that residents of the periphery have access to public services, thus reducing, according to him, the levels of violence.

Recently in an agenda in Rio de Janeiro, Lula said that the “war” in the favelas is not caused by the lack or excess of police, but by the absence of public power.

“Girls and boys aged 18, 19 here in the periphery go out to look for a job and can’t find it because they don’t have experience. Afterwards, these children are often discouraged, desperate because they want to work, buy sneakers, buy pants, buy food and they don’t have money. Then the police come, and every black boy they find is shooting in a disorderly way without the person giving any reason,” Lula said on Saturday.

“Actually, the violence that exists in the periphery is not of the people, it is of the Brazilian State, which does not take care of the people as they deserve. Where is health in the periphery? Where is education in the periphery? Where is leisure in the periphery? Where is the culture? on the outskirts? Where is treated water, sewage? No, the poor people are, more and more, being pushed away from the center, more and more they are being pushed”, he declared.

In front of an audience of supporters, Lula also stated that, if elected, he will not facilitate access to weapons.

During the 2018 campaign, then-candidate Jair Bolsonaro (at the time in the PSL) said that, if elected, he would facilitate access to weapons. Already elected, Bolsonaro (PL) edited a series of decrees facilitating the population’s access to weapons and ammunition.