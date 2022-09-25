Influencer activates ‘sincere way’, vents and reveals feeling sorry for Jojo Todynho: “She threatened to hit me”

During “Rock in Rio”, Jojo Todynho participated in an interview for Multishow, alongside the presenters Ana Clara Lima, Mari Gonzalez and little blogger, character of youtuber Bruno Matos. In the conversation, the influencer joked that she was following the singer’s husband, Lucas Souza. jojohowever, did not like the answer, and the weather turned hot.

In his participation in the podcast “Pod Delas”, little blogger explained the fight. “I almost got beaten up at Jojo’s Rock in Rio. It didn’t happen because we didn’t see each other. It was a misunderstanding. I didn’t even want to say that, because it’s my first interview that I give after my fight. I was very traumatized because she threatened to hit me”began to influence.

Then, little blogger explained what happened. “I said: ‘Jojo, I follow your husband well’. But it was fine, and she took it to a place. I really regretted what I said. At the time, I just said that I was following and asked if there was a problem. liked it, started threatening me, cursed me in front of everyone, and I was super embarrassed. It was the first time this happened to me live”she said.

“I don’t know if she didn’t like it, I don’t know what it was. I apologized, but nothing. She cursed and pointed her finger at me. She said she was going to make me bald.”he added. little blogger highlighted that the channel did not support her after the discussion. “Multishow kept playing this key a lot. She gave an interview to Gshow and they didn’t call me to give my version. I felt very boycotted, silenced”he added.

Finally, little blogger explained. “I asked if everything was ok. She replied that it was ok, but I felt a clime. I asked about five times, also to the direction, I heard that everything was ok, but she kept giving an interview? She attacks and they ask her if she is well?”He asked. “I thought it was abusive. I wanted Jojo to apologize publicly. I’m laughing but I didn’t like it because I went out in several vehicles”she blurted out.