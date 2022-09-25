Insomnia? Learn natural remedies to help you sleep

A well-organized routine requires a good night’s sleep, but with the day’s activities, rush, work and family obligations, it’s not always possible to have quality rest time and this ends up compromising your well-being. Once sleep is affected, it is difficult to restore it and so some people look for other ways to improve this problem.

For those who have difficulty sleeping, there are several treatment options, such as natural remedies. Valerian, passionflower, or chamomile are one of those over-the-counter remedies that help normalize sleep, unlike melatonin or doxylamine, or hypnotics and sedatives, which are prescribed by a doctor as a last resort when none of these methods work.

There are other ways that contribute to improving sleep, such as prioritizing healthy habits, good nutrition, regular physical exercise and relaxation techniques over medication.

natural remedies for sleep

Natural remedies should be the first choice when you have trouble sleeping. Examples of options that can help improve sleep are:

1. Valerian

Valerian root has a tranquilizing action, reduces anxiety and improves sleep quality. Know all the benefits of this plant.

Valerian is a widely used plant, which can be found in various supplements, such as Valdorm, Valerimed, Valmane or Calman, for example. The recommended dose ranges from 45 to 450 mg, about 30 minutes before bedtime.

2. Chamomile

Chamomile is a plant that helps calm, relax and reduce stress and anxiety, which are often factors that cause insomnia. To enjoy its benefits, you can drink tea before bed. See how to prepare chamomile tea and what other benefits it can have.

3. Lavender

Lavender is a violet flowering plant, very easy to find, which has numerous benefits. To help you fall asleep and improve the quality of sleep, just smell a few drops of lavender essential oil for about 30 minutes before bed.

In addition, you can also make a pillow scented with lavender or a mixture of herbs and use it overnight. See how to make a scented pillow.

4. Passionflower

Passionflower is a plant widely used in insomnia, anxiety and other disorders of the central nervous system, due to its composition rich in flavonoids and alkaloids, which reduce motor activity, have sedative, anxiolytic and antispasmodic action and help to prolong sleep.

Passiflora can be found alone or in combination with other herbal medicines, in supplements such as Pasalix, Passiflorine, Ritmoneuran, Tensart or Calman, for example or in tea form. In the case of supplements, the recommended dose can range from around 100 to 200 mg before bedtime.

5. Lemon balm

Lemon balm is a plant with calming properties that improve sleep quality. To enjoy these benefits, just make a tea with its leaves. See how to prepare lemon balm tea and what other health benefits it has.

Over-the-counter over-the-counter drugs

If none of the natural methods are effective in improving sleep, you can opt for pharmacy remedies, which do not need a prescription to be purchased. However, its use should not be abused and it is best to speak with a doctor before taking it.

1. Melatonin

Melatonin is a substance produced by the body itself, whose function is to regulate the circadian rhythm, making it work normally. Melatonin production is controlled by exposure to cycles of light and dark, being stimulated at dusk and inhibited during the day.

Thus, taking exogenous melatonin can help with sleep disturbances and circadian rhythm disturbances, such as people with jet lag, working night shifts, or suffering from psychiatric disorders. In these situations, melatonin aims to re-synchronize these cycles, simultaneously exerting a hypnotic and sedative effect, thus promoting sleep induction and maintenance.

The recommended dose of melatonin ranges from 1 to 2 mg, and a doctor’s prescription may be required to purchase higher doses. Learn more about the health benefits of melatonin.

2. Antihistamines

Doxylamine is a drug that has a strong antihistamine action and can be used in sporadic situations, in which the person has difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep. The recommended dose of doxylamine ranges from 12 to 25 mg and should be taken about half an hour before bedtime.

To avoid undesirable side effects the next day, such as tiredness, drowsiness or headache, the person should sleep at least 8 hours.

Pharmacy medicines that need a prescription

These drugs, called hypnotics and sedatives, should be the last option to help you sleep and should be avoided whenever possible, because they usually cause dependence, tolerance, drug interactions, can mask other problems or even cause a rebound effect.

1. Benzodiazepines

The benzodiazepines most indicated for the treatment of insomnia are estazolam, flurazepam (Dalmadorm) and temazepam. The dosage depends on the person, the severity of insomnia and should always be recommended by the doctor.

2. Non-benzodiazepines

These drugs are newer and have fewer side effects than benzodiazepines and a lower risk of dependence, however, they should also be used with caution and under medical supervision. Those most commonly prescribed are zaleplon (Sonata) and zolpidem (Stilnox), for example.

3. Melatonin analogues

Rozerem is a sleeping medication, which contains ramelteone in its composition, a substance that is able to bind to melatonin receptors in the brain and cause an effect similar to that of this hormone, which helps to fall asleep and maintain a relaxing and quality sleep. .

The recommended dose is 1 tablet of 8 mg, approximately 30 minutes before going to sleep.

How to use medicines safely

During treatment with drugs that help you sleep, you should avoid drinking alcoholic beverages or other sedative drugs close to the time of intake, you should sleep at least 8 hours to avoid waking up drowsy the next day and you should never take a extra dose in the middle of the night.

In addition, one should always start treatment with the lowest possible dose, avoid frequent use as much as possible and do not drive or operate machinery while the drug is in effect.