Iran arrests 739 protesters after Mahsa Amini death; 60 are women







Masha was 22 years old; she was killed after being arrested by Iran’s moral police Photo: Playback/Twitter

THE iranian police arrested more than 700 protesters, including 60 womenduring the repression of the protests against the death of the young Mahsa Amini22 years old, in the north of the country, informed the local press this Saturday (24).

According to the Tasnim news agency, quoting General Azizollah Maleki, the police chief of Iran’s northern Guilan province, “739 protesters, including 60 women”, were detained. amini died while in morals police custody for wearing the headscarf in an “incorrect” manner.

The Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisideclared that the demonstrations and disturbances in Iran must be dealt with “toughly”.

Cited by Iran’s state news agency IRNA, Raisi described the militants as “protesters who disrupt order and security in the country”, while speaking on the phone with Mohammadrasul Doustbeigi, a member of the Revolutionary Guard (Pasdaran) and militia defending Shiite holy places and fighting in Iraq and Syria.

So far, according to the authorities of tehran, at least 35 people died after a week of protests. However, unofficial institutions speak of at least 50, in addition to hundreds of injuries and arrests.

In social networks, despite the internet access blocks promoted by the government, videos and images of the protests are shared.

Brave Iranians’ uprising against the Muslim rule has reached a whole new level. They are now bringing down all symbols of Islam. They continue to chant “take your Islam and go” and demand to have the royal family back in Iran to create constitutional monarchy. https://t.co/8amAsCoMJe — Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) September 23, 2022

