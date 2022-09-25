Is electric car advantageous to work as Uber or 99?

Is it worth using a electric car to work as Uber or 99? This is the question that many drivers asked after the announcement of the partnership between Mobilize, a Renault Group brand, and the car rental company Zarp Localiza.

Read more: These cars cost the same as an iPhone 14; see what they are

Through the project, workers from app transport companies operating in São Paulo will be able to rent or buy 200 Renault Kwid E-Tech, all-electric cars, to work. Now the question that doesn’t want to be silent: is it advantageous?

subscription price

The company offers two options for those who want to have an electric vehicle: the 48-month subscription plan and the actual purchase of the model. See the options:

Subscription plan: 48 x of BRL 3,339 (total of BRL 160,272)

Purchase plan: BRL 146,990

The owner who chooses to purchase the car must consider insurance, overhaul and tax expenses. In some parts of the country, electric vehicles are tax-exempt.

Still, in both cases the prices are well above the suggested for the Renault Kwid Outsider, the top-of-the-line version of the combustion engine vehicle. Currently, the model costs R$ 71,990.

Consumption

Another point that the driver should consider is the consumption of the car. The Kwid E-Tech has a range of 298 kilometers within the urban perimeter, following the standard adopted by Inmetro. Considering the 26.8 kWh battery and the average kWh price of BRL 1.04, the cost to reach the car’s full autonomy is BRL 27.87 per recharge.

Dividing the cost by the range capacity, the driver pays R$ 0.09 per km driven.

Now a comparison with the Outsider. The model has a range of 524 km, considering the tank with a capacity of 38 liters of fuel and an average of 13.8 km per liter in the urban cycle with gasoline, also according to data from Inmetro.

Between September 4th and 10th, the average price of gasoline was R$ 5.04, according to the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). To fill the Renault Kwid Outsider’s tank, the cost is R$ 191.52. The average cost per liter is R$ 0.36.

An Uber driver or 99 drives, on average, 200 km a day, 4 thousand km a month and 48 thousand km a year. Therefore, the owner of the Renault Kwid E-Tech would spend around R$360 per month to recharge the vehicle. See the comparison:

Renault Kwid E-Tech – BRL 360 per month with recharge

Renault Kwid Outsider – BRL 1,500 per month with fuel

What makes up the most?

Analyzing only the amount spent per km, the electric Renault is much more advantageous. However, the driver needs to take into account other aspects, such as the high investment price and the delay to guarantee the difference between the price that would be paid for a combustion model in the top-of-the-line version.

It is also important to consider the low infrastructure of public and semi-public charging points in Brazil. Another point is that the purchase of electric requires investment in a wallbox, a residential charging system that costs about R$ 5 thousand.