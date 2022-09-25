Isabel Teixeira, from “Pantanal”, goes to “É De Casa” and the web points out Rita Batista’s alleged rudeness: “Shame”

This Saturday (24th), Isabel Teixeirainterpreter of Maria Bruaca in “Pantanal”participated in the program “It’s Home”. The attraction was almost over when the reporter Ivo Madoglio entered the studios to talk to the actress. At this point, the presenter Rita Batista asked the artist about the feeling of saying goodbye to the character.

Thrilled, Isabel explained that feelings are on edge. “Yesterday I looked at Marcos Palmeira and he gave me something, it felt like I was living a historic moment and he was just sitting there in front of me”, said. In the sequence, she commented on the process of distancing herself from the characters. However, at this point, she has already upped the show’s closing credits.

Was when Rita Batista interrupted the actress. “And we are together with you my love! We are together! Thanks!”said the journalist. Isabelhowever, continued talking. “It’s just a matter of movement, we have to be on the move”, scored. The presenter interrupted again. “And gratitude, like this program today! Thank you, come here Isabel, go eat your caruru, Ivo, a kiss”said the communicator.

Web points out alleged rudeness

On social media, netizens were outraged at the way the interview was conducted. “Damn, É de Casa… They ask Isabel Teixeira such a profound question and when she is emotional and in the middle of answering, do you cut it in the face? It got ugly and if I were her I wouldn’t even come back”commented one viewer.