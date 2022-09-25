Italians go to the polls to choose prime minister; Giorgia Meloni is favorite to assume power

Parliamentarian considered a leader of the Italian far-right has the best intentions to vote to win the election and could become the first woman to occupy the post of premier.

Giorgia Meloni in a campaign act; the politician could become the first woman to hold the post of premier



The elections in Italy take place this Sunday, the 25th, for both the parliament and the senate. More than 50 million Italians are called to the polls to vote in a complex mixed electoral system, between majority and proportional, and to elect 400 deputies and 200 senators. the candidate Giorgia Meloni, considered the leader of the Italian extreme right, has the best intentions of voting to win the election and become the first woman to occupy the post of premier of the European country. Conservative party leader Fratelli d’Italia launched into a coalition together with the far-right party, the Lega Nord (Northern League), led by Matteo Salvini, and the center-right party, Forza Italia ( Force Italia), led by Silvio Berlusconi. These three parties together, according to the latest polls, are in the range of 46% of voting intentions, against 30% of the coalition in second place. The country’s electoral law favors parties that form alliances, which has broadened the right-wing bloc’s advantage over its highly divided center and left opponents. In the Italian electoral system, the Prime Minister is appointed by the President of the Republic, with the approval of Parliament. He is the head of government, who appoints and presides over the Council of Ministers and, therefore, holds the acts of the Executive power. The Italian electoral system, Rosatellum, approved in 2017, is a mixed proportional and majority system, in which 37% of deputies and senators are elected in uni-nominal colleges, which means that candidates are elected directly, according to the number of individual votes, and 63% are elected proportionally to the vote the party received nationally.

*With information from AFP