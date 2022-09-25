Lack of parts supply forces Toyota to close factory in Russia







reproduction Toyota factory in Russia is closed after lack of supplies.







Toyota announced last Friday (23) the closure of its factory in Russia due to lack of supply of parts.

the problem of shortage of supplies at the St Petersburg plant

comes from March when the company had suspended production because of supply chain problems and thus stopped importing into the country.

In a statement from the Japanese automaker mentions that during these six months they “fully maintained their workforce ensuring that their facilities were ready to restart production if circumstances allowed” and “ see no indication that they can resume operations in the future

”.

The Japanese company says that it will continue to support the provision of services in its retail network for Toyota

and its luxury division, Lexus

as well as offering “assistance for re-employment, re-skilling and well-being, including financial support beyond legal requirements”.

The unity employed around 2,600 staff and manufactured around 80,000 Camrys and RAV4s in 2021

according to data provided to the French news agency AFP in March.

With this decision, Toyota will sell the industrial complex, but will not allow the future owner to make models of the brand

and if sold, it will not build rebranded versions of the Camry and RAV4.

In this way, the automaker will be responsible only for importing their vehicles to Russia

such as the Mercedes-Benz

and, more recently, the Ford

did in Brazil.