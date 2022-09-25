Luciano’s reason for not appearing in the series was exposed by Zezé

Zezé talks about Luciano’s absence in his series with Wanessa

At the end of last year, Netflix released the series ‘É o Amor’, which shows the backstage of the Camargo family. But, at least one indispensable name was left out: Luciano Camargo. Brother of Zeze did not appear in a single scene and of course it raised questions.

But this mystery has been revealed. In an interview with Uol’s Splash, Zezé explained his brother’s absence: “‘Luciano is not there because the idea of ​​the series was to draw a parallel between Zezé, who is a father, the eldest son of the Camargo family, and the path I took to get here, and Wanessa, daughter, mother, granddaughter, and the path she took, which was different from mine (…) It’s about the relationship between father and daughter”.

For those who haven’t watched it yet, the series that tells the relationship between Wanessa and Zezé has five episodes and features the whole family. Luciano, despite not appearing, is mentioned in several dialogues. In addition, still in the interview, Graciele Lacerda’s lover highlighted that the partnership with her brother is not over.

What certainly happened was the decrease in the number of presentations, since they are involved in personal projects. Luciano Camargo is in gosple music and Zezé launched his solo project called Rústico.

DOUBLE PAUSE

Despite ensuring that the duo is firm and strong, this did not stop Luciano and Zezé from taking a break from the duo. As each one is involved in their solo project, the duo’s concerts were restricted to big events, such as Amigos. Other than that, they don’t appear together for anything anymore and of course the public even thought about a definitive end, but out of respect for the fans, the brothers didn’t do that.

