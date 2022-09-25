Lula cites candidate Father Kelmon to justify his absence from the SBT debate

Photomontage with Lula on one side and Father Kelmon on the other
Lula said he doesn’t know the candidate Father Kelmon (photo: Photo 1: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photo 2: PTB/Campaign Committee/Disclosure)

Former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) mentioned the also candidate for the Presidency of the Republic Father Kelmon (PTB) during his visit to Ipatinga, in Vale do Ao, this Friday (23/9).

The mention occurred when Lula justified his absence from the SBT debate, which will take place this Saturday night (24/9).

“There are new people that I don’t know. It’s been a week since a candidate that I don’t even know who entered. So, I needed to study this citizen’s biography, his political history, what he has already done”, declared the former president. .

Lula also claimed that he is not going to the debate due to an agenda incompatibility, since he has other campaign commitments.

