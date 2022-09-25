Lula’s rally in Grajaú has appeal for voter turnout and ‘turn vote’ campaign in the final stretch

‘We cannot have 20% abstention and 10% whites and nulls’, said the former president in an act in the South Zone of SP; Alckmin said that ‘women will decide election’

Former President Lula speaks at a rally in Grajaú, in the South Zone of São Paulo



Former President’s Rally Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in Grajaú, in the South Zone of São Paulo, had an appeal for voter turnout in the first round, scheduled for October 2, and a “turn vote” campaign to try to guarantee the PT’s victory in the first stage. of voting – according to research Datasheet announced on Thursday, 22, the candidate of EN has 50% of the valid votes. The agenda takes place on the last weekend before the election, when presidential campaigns target the Southeast, a region that has three of the four largest electoral colleges. “I was told that there was a time when the people of Grajaú were upset with the PT and that many people did not go to vote in the last election, there was a very large absence. Let me make an appeal: all our main opponent wants is for the people not to show up to vote. What’s wrong with not voting? If we don’t vote, we lose the moral authority to charge. It is important that we attend. We cannot have 20% abstention and 10% blanks and nulls. We have to convince, on these days, each person to go to vote. Come and vote. Choose your candidates and then have the right to charge these people”, said the former president. In the final part of his speech, the former president of the country stated that, in the coming days, it is important to “visit house by house, church by church, bank by bank, factory by factory, to ask for a vote for Lulinha peace and love” . As Jovem Pan showedLula’s campaign believes that, if abstention is high, the election will not be decided in the first round.

Lula also asked his supporters to vote for candidates who support his candidacy, in order to elect a bench capable of approving agendas defended by the progressive camp. “It is very important to vote for candidates for deputies who are on our team. [Candidatos] From PSB, PT, PSOL, PCdoB, Solidariedade. There are several parties [me apoiando]but it is important to vote, because we will not be able to [aprovar] everything you want if we only elect the president and have a majority of deputies against us. Those deputies who want to privatize Banco do Brasil. Second thing: it is very important to vote for Senator Márcio França, otherwise we will have an opposing senator to vote against the things you want,” he said. More than once, the former president called for the mobilization of militancy to elect former mayor Fernando Haddad (PT), who leads the polls of voting intentions for the government of São Paulo – the PT has never elected the governor of the largest state in the world. country. According to Lula, he and Haddad, together, will make “the most extraordinary peaceful revolution the world has ever experienced”. “Together with me, Haddad will make a revolution without having to buy a weapon. Our revolution is buying books, improving schools, making it easier for children to have quality food in their lunch. It will be a revolution of respect,” he added. The statement is a criticism of the arms policy of the Jair Bolsonaro government (PL), his main opponent in the presidential race.

At this Saturday’s rally, the former governors of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) and Márcio França (PSB), candidates for vice president and senator, respectively, the former Minister of the Environment Marina Silva (Rede) and the coordinator from the Homeless Workers Movement, Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), who are seeking a seat in the Chamber of Deputies, former mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) and sociologist Rosangela Silva, to Janja, Lula’s wife. In her speech, Alckmin said that “women will decide the election”. According to a Datafolha poll released on Thursday, the 22nd, the PT candidate for the presidency leads among women, who represent 52% of the Brazilian electorate, with 49% of voting intentions. Bolsonaro, in turn, has 29% of the preference of this segment. Boulos, França, Haddad and Marina asked for “a little effort” from voters to try to resolve the election on October 2nd. “In these 8 days [até o primeiro turno], we have the challenge of turning a lot of votes, turning a vote to elect Lula in the 1st round, to settle the bill at once. Turn the vote to elect Haddad governor of São Paulo, turn the vote to elect Márcio França for the state of São Paulo and to elect Lula’s team, our team, the largest leftist bench in the National Congress and in the Legislative Assembly. If everyone fulfills their responsibility to talk to a friend, neighbor, relative, on ‘zap’, on pawn radio, if everyone does that, we’ll have a party on January 1st”, said Boulos. “Does anyone have relatives in the interior of São Paulo? Let’s give a little call, pass a ‘zap’, to finish turning this thing, throw salt in the 1st shift. You have to make that final effort, the effort of ‘one more’”, stated França. “We are able to elect Lula in the first round, just make an effort, call your co-worker, speak at church, at the bakery. This is how we are going to restore democracy and put Brazil on the right path. I really want to be able to celebrate October 2nd. At 8 pm on the 2nd we can have a real president and go into battle to win the government of São Paulo for the first time”, he concluded.

‘Campaign level will go down’

In another part of his speech, Lula said that “the level of the campaign will go down”, because President Jair Bolsonaro “is very nervous” about the results of the polls. For this reason, the former president asked his supporters to “stay sports” and not believe “the lies they will receive”. “Get ready for the lies, he’s very nervous. Every day a survey comes out and I grow a stitch and it drops a stitch and he goes crazy, he has migraines every day. a headache that calls Lula,” he stated. “The campaign level will go down, you need to start getting smart: first, on ‘zap’. Do not believe the lies you will receive. Get ready for the lies [que vão receber no celular] and then on TV,” he added. In the final stretch of the campaign, according to Jovem Pan, Bolsonaro’s campaign intends to explore Lula’s connection with politicians involved in corruption scandals in radio and television electoral propaganda.