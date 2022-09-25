“Making the sign of the thief is an apology for crime” (see video)

Renowned, famous and leftist artists got together to make a song in support of ex-convict Lula da Silva.

Under the leadership of Caetano Veloso, they chanted an infamous “vira-vira”, making the “L” for Lula and suggesting that Brazilians change their vote.

Exchange Bolsonaro for the petista miscreant.

The musician and YouTuber Bruno Jonssen, sensible and well articulated, did not forgive the infamy and did not spare his ‘fellow artists’. On the contrary, he told hard truths:

“You stop making the sign of self-defense against the thief, to make the sign of the thief himself, the “L” for thief and support a thief to return to power. This is apology for crime.”

See the video:

Bolsonaro takes a swipe, opens up the ex-convict’s intellectual disability and concludes: “It’s a lot of baptized water” (see video)

