Modified herpes virus injected into tumor stops terminal cancer. innovative technique

Hope against terminal cancer. An experimental and innovative treatment has shown that the modified herpes virus is able to attack diseased cells and thus reduce or kill tumors in critically ill patients.

And the most curious thing: the therapy is done with a genetically modified form of the herpes virus, the one that causes mouth sores.

The impressive study is by scientists at the Institute of Cancer Research, linked to the University of London, in the United Kingdom and has already managed to stop several types of cancer in patients considered terminal.

reduced cancer

A third of the volunteers who participated in the study had their cancer growth stopped or slowed after treatment. A salivary gland cancer patient saw the tumor disappear completely and remained cancer-free for 15 months after starting treatment.

Seven of the 30 patients who received the drug and immunotherapy with nivolumab also improved at the end of the trials.

Six of them had no disease progression at 14 months.

Skin, esophagus, head and neck cancer

In the study, presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, researchers explain that the weakened herpes simplex virus, called RP2, was injected directly into the tumor of 39 patients diagnosed with skin, esophageal or head and neck cancer. .

And the virus managed to attack the tumor in two ways: by invading the cells and multiplying, causing them to explode from the inside; and stimulating patients’ immune systems, increasing their ability to kill cancer cells.

“Viruses are one of humanity’s oldest enemies, as we have all seen during the pandemic. But our new research suggests that we can exploit some of the features that make them challenging adversaries to infect and kill cancer cells,” Professor Kristian Helin, chief executive of the Cancer Research Institute, said in a statement.

With information from Metropolis